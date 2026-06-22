YES Bank, L&T, ICICI Bank among top stocks to buy for short-term gains; check details

Amid the quick rebound in the Indian stock markets, select domestic brokerage firms have suggest multiple stocks across major sectors to make story term money. They have picked stocks like ICICI Bank Ltd, Premier Energies, YES Bank, Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) and Orient Hotels Ltd based on strong charts and sound technical parameters. Here's what brokerage firms have said on these counters:

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ICICI Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,470-1,480 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,290

ICICI Bank is showing signs of a potential trend reversal on the daily chart, with the stock rebounding strongly from a higher low formation around the Rs 1,220–1,230 zone. The recent up move has enabled the stock to reclaim the intermediate resistance near Rs 1,300 and move back above its long-term moving average, reflecting improving sentiment. Notably, prices are now testing a falling trend line resistance drawn from the February highs, making the Rs 1,345–1,360 zone a crucial supply area. Momentum indicators are supportive, with RSI trending higher and MACD maintaining a positive crossover, suggesting strengthening bullish undertones. A decisive breakout above the descending trend line could confirm a change in trend and open the door for a move towards previous swing highs. Therefore, one can take a conditional buy above the breakout level of Rs 1,360 levels with the expected upside of Rs 1,470-1,480 levels with stop loss below Rs 1,290 levels.

Recommended by: SMC Global Securities

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Larsen & Toubro | Buy | Target Price: Rs 4,650 | Upside Potential: 10.5%

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) remains technically strong, with the stock maintaining a higher high-higher low formation on both daily and weekly charts, signalling a sustained uptrend. Following a sharp rally, the stock has entered a consolidation phase, which appears to be a healthy pause within the broader bullish trend. It continues to trade above its key moving averages, reflecting positive sentiment. Momentum indicators remain supportive, with the RSI holding above 50 and the MACD staying in positive territory. The ongoing consolidation resembles a bullish continuation pattern, and a breakout above the immediate resistance zone could pave the way for further gains towards the 4,650 level.

Recommended by: Ashika Stock Broking

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Premier Energies | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,075-1,085 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,010

Premier Energies Ltd continues to exhibit a strong bullish structure after witnessing a sharp recovery from its February lows. The stock has been forming a sequence of higher highs and higher lows, indicating sustained buying interest and a continuation of the prevailing uptrend. Price is currently trading above the short-term moving average cloud and the rising 50 DMA near Rs 1,022, which is acting as an important dynamic support zone. The immediate hurdle is placed at Rs 1,105, which coincides with the recent swing high. A decisive breakout above this level, supported by higher volumes, could trigger fresh momentum and pave the way for an advance towards Rs 1,220–1,240 in the medium term. On the downside, Rs 1,020–1,000 is a good support area. Volume participation has moderated during the recent consolidation phase, suggesting profit-booking rather than aggressive distribution. Momentum indicators have cooled from elevated levels and are attempting to stabilize, suggesting that the stock may be preparing for its next directional move.

Recommended by: BP Equities



Oriental Hotels | Buy | Target Price: Rs 140-145 | Stop Loss: Rs 104

Oriental Hotels is exhibiting a formation of Inverse head-and-shoulders on the weekly chart, a pattern often associated with medium-term trend reversals. The stock has rebounded from the head near Rs 80 and formed a higher right shoulder around Rs 95-100, while recently breaking above the neckline resistance placed near Rs 118–120. Zone. Prices have also reclaimed the long-term moving average, indicating improving market sentiment. Sustaining above the neckline zone could validate the breakout and pave the way for a continuation of the recovery trend, while the Rs 115–110 region is likely to act as an important support zone on any pullback. Therefore, one accumulate a stock in range of Rs 115-120 levels the expected upside of Rs 140-145 levels with stop loss below Rs 104 levels.

Recommended by: SMC Global Securities

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YES Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 29 | Upside Potential: 14.1%

YES Bank Ltd remains in a strong technical position after breaking out of its recent consolidation range, signalling renewed buying interest. The stock continues to form higher highs and higher lows on the daily chart, reflecting a sustained uptrend. It is trading above its key moving averages, indicating positive market sentiment. Momentum indicators also support the bullish outlook, with the RSI holding in positive territory and the MACD maintaining a bullish crossover above the zero line. The breakout, backed by improving momentum, suggests further upside potential in the near to medium term, provided the stock holds above, its recent support levels.

Recommended by: Ashika Stock Broking