Gold, silver rates on May 24: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver prices in India on May 24, 2026, remained largely steady with minor fluctuations across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

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As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹15,906 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced near ₹14,580 per gram. Silver prices are hovering close to ₹2,85,000 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

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Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) Delhi 15,921 14,595 Mumbai 15,906 14,580 Kolkata 15,906 14,580 Chennai 16,069 14,730

It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movement, import duty, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.

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Check the latest gold rates here

Silver prices in major cities

Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

City Silver (₹ per 10 gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi 2,850 2,85,000 Mumbai 2,850 2,85,000 Kolkata 2,850 2,85,000 Chennai 2,950 2,95,000

Check the latest silver rates here

MCX closing prices (last trading session on May 22, 2026)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold settled slightly lower at ₹1,58,588 per 10 grams on Friday. Silver faced heavier selling, with MCX prices falling slightly to ₹2,71,600 per kg.

Commodity Price (MCX) Change Gold (June futures) ₹1,58,588 per 10 gm Down 0.06% Silver (July futures) ₹2,71,600 per kg Down 0.09%

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.