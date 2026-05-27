Gold, silver rates on May 27: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver prices in India on May 27, 2026, remained largely steady with minor fluctuations across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

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As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹15,829 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced near ₹14,510 per gram. Silver prices are hovering close to ₹2,85,000 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

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Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) Delhi 15,844 14,525 Mumbai 15,829 14,510 Chennai 16,068 14,729 Kolkata 15,829 14,510

It is worth noting that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movements, import duties, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp price corrections.

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Check the latest gold rates here

Silver prices in major cities

Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

City Silver (₹ per 10 gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi 2,850 2,85,000 Mumbai 2,850 2,85,000 Chennai 2,949 2,94,900 Kolkata 2,850 2,85,000

Check the latest silver rates here

MCX closing prices (last trading session on May 26, 2026)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold settled slightly lower at ₹1,58,268 per 10 grams on Tuesday. Silver faced heavier selling, with MCX prices falling nearly 1% to ₹2,72,830 per kg, though physical market rates were slightly higher at about ₹2,27,960.

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Commodity Price (MCX) Change Gold (June futures) ₹1,58,268 per 10 grams Down 0.51% Silver (July futures) ₹2,72,830 per kg Down 1.4%

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.