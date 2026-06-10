Gold, Silver rates today (June 10, 2026): Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver prices in India on June 10, 2026, fell slightly across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

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As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹14,886 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced near ₹13,645 per gram. Silver prices are hovering close to ₹2,50,000 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

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Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) Delhi 14,901 13,660 Mumbai 14,886 13,645 Kolkata 14,886 13,645 Chennai 15,055 13,800

It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movement, import duty, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.

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Check latest gold prices here

Silver prices in major cities

Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

City Silver (₹ per 10gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi 2,500 2,50,000 Mumbai 2,500 2,50,000 Kolkata 2,500 2,50,000 Chennai 2,600 2,60,000

Check latest silver rates here

MCX closing prices (last trading session on June 9, 2026)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold and silver traded flat as geopolitical tensions eased. MCX gold futures hovered between ₹1,53,400 to ₹1,54,600 per 10 grams whereas silver futures traded near ₹2,43,900 to ₹2,45,600 per kg.

Commodity Price (MCX) Change Gold (July futures) ₹1,53,400 to ₹1,54,600 per 10 grams Flat/Mild negative Silver (August futures) ₹2,43,900 to ₹2,45,600 per kg Under pressure

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver seeing a sharper correction than gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.

