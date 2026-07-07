Apollo Micro Systems shares in focus as defence firm to raise Rs 3,322 crore

Apollo Micro Systems share price: Shares of Apollo Micro Systems are in focus today after board of the defence firm approved raising of up to Rs 3,322 cr via preferential issue of shares and warrants. Apollo Micro Systems shares closed 5.75% lower at Rs 424.05 on Monday. Market cap of the defence firm slipped to Rs 15,151 crore

The stock has risen 785% in three years and climbed 298% in two years, delivering multibagger returns during the period.

The defence stock has zoomed 3632% in five years.

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Apollo Micro Systems said it would issue up to 2.28 crore shares at a price of Rs 416.60 on a preferential basis to raise up to Rs 951 crore.

The firm will also issue 5.69 crore convertible equity warrants at a price of Rs 416.60 aiming to raise Rs 2,371 crore.

The combined fund raising would amount to Rs 3,322 crore.

"To issue up to 5,69,15,380 (Five Crores Sixty Nine Lakhs Fifteen Thousand Three Hundred and Eighty Only) convertible equity warrants of the Company each convertible into, or exchangeable for, one Equity Share of Face Value Rs 1/- (Rupee One only) each within the period of 12 (Twelve Months) in accordance with the applicable law (“Warrants”) at a price of Rs 416.60," said Apollo Micro.

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"To issue upto 2,28,30,902 (Two Crores Twenty Eight Lakhs Thirty Thousand Nine Hundred and Two only) Equity shares of Face Value ? 1/- (Rupee One only) each at a price of Rs 416.60/- (Rupees Four Hundred Sixteen and Sixty Paise Only) (“Preferential Allotment Price”) each including premium of Rs 415.60/- (Rupees Four Hundred Fifteen and Sixty Paise only) per share aggregating to Rs 951,13,53,825 (Rupees Nine Hundred and Fifty One Crores Thirteen Lakhs Fifty Three Thousand Eight Hundred and Twenty Five only) on a preferential basis (Preferential Allotment)," said the firm.

Apollo Microsystems is an electronic, electro-mechanical, engineering designs, manufacturing and supplies company. Its designs, develops and sells high-performance, mission and time critical solutions to defence, space and home land security for ministry of defence, government-controlled public sector undertakings and private sectors.