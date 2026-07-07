BT Opening Bell | Sensex, Nifty open higher; IT shares, Eternal, SBI top gainers

The Indian stock market opened higher on Tuesday led by gains in IT stocks. Sensex rose 102 points to 78,387 and Nifty gained 37 pts to 24,469 in early deals today. Among Sensex constituents, Eternal, Infosys, SBI, Titan, HDFC Bank, HCL Technologies and TCS were the top gainers today, rising up to 1.18%. The stock market rose amid crude oil prices trading below $70 per barrel.
Top Sensex losers were Trent, IndiGo, Tata Steel, BEL falling up to 9.53%. Trent shares slipped 10% on Q1 business updates falling short of expectations, according to Motilal Oswal.
VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments said, "There are distinct signs of an uptrend in the market. Two factors which were weighing on Indian markets - the crude price hike and sustained FPI selling- are now behind us and has reversed. Crude is back to the pre-war level and FPIs have turned buyers. The FPI buying is not yet a strong trend, but the fact that they have stopped selling and turned buyers is a significant shift, which is likely to sustain supported by fundamentals."
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