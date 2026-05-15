Gold, silver rates today, May 15: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver prices in India on May 15, 2026, remained largely steady with minor fluctuations across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

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As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹16,234 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced near ₹14,881 per gram. Silver prices are hovering close to ₹2,99,900 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

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Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) Delhi 16,227 14,896 Mumbai 16,234 14,881 Chennai 16,419 15,051 Kolkata 16,234 14,881

It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movement, import duty, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.

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Check latest gold rates here

Silver prices in major cities

Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

City Silver (₹ per 10 gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi 2,999 2,99,900 Mumbai 2,999 2,99,900 Chennai 3,149 3,14,900 Kolkata 2,999 2,99,900

Check latest silver rates here

MCX closing prices (last trading session on May 14, 2026)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold and silver settled relatively flat on Thursday as silver witnessed a sharp decline, paring gains from a previous rise due to a stronger dollar and rising US inflation. Gold (June futures) was down by 0.04% to ₹1,62,120 per 10 grams whereas silver (July futures) dropped by more than 1% to ₹2,96,722 per kg.

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Commodity Price (MCX) Change Gold ₹1,62,120 per 10 gm Down 0.04% Silver ₹2,96,722 per kg Up 1.17%

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.