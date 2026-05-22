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Gold, silver rates today, May 22: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, silver rates today, May 22: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

On May 22, 2026, retail gold prices in India are hovering near ₹15,994 per gram for 24K purity and about ₹14,661 per gram for 22K gold, while silver is trading at roughly ₹2,85,100 per kilogram. Here’s a look at the latest city-wise bullion rates across the country.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 22, 2026 9:22 AM IST
Gold, silver rates today, May 22: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, KolkataPrecious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

Gold and silver prices in India on May 22, 2026 remained largely steady with minor fluctuations across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

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As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹15,994 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced near ₹14,661 per gram. Silver prices are hovering close to ₹2,85,100 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹)
Delhi 16,024 14,676
Mumbai 15,994 14,661
Kolkata 15,994 14,661
Chennai 16,168 14,811

It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movement, import duty, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.

Check the latest gold rates here

Silver prices in major cities

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Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

City Silver (₹ per 10gm) Silver (₹ per kg)
Delhi 2,851 2,85,100
Mumbai 2,851 2,85,100
Kolkata 2,851 2,85,100
Chennai 2,901 2,90,100

Check the latest silver rates here

MCX closing prices (last trading session on May 21, 2026)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold settled slightly lower at ₹1,59,419 per 10 gram on Thursday. Silver too faced selling, with MCX prices falling nearly 0.16% to ₹2,74,449 per kg.

Commodity Price (MCX) Change
Gold (June futures) ₹1,59,300 per 10 gm Down 0.63%
Silver (July futures) ₹2,73,900 per kg  Down 0.13%

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.

Published on: May 22, 2026 9:22 AM IST
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