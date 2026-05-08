Gold, Silver rates today (May 8, 2026): Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver prices in India on May 8, 2026, saw a slight increase across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

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As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹14,596 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced near ₹13,379 per gram. Silver prices are hovering close to ₹2,44,900 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) Delhi 15,316 14,041 Mumbai 15,301 14,026 Chennai 15,384 14,102 Kolkata 15,301 14,026

It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movement, import duty, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.

Check latest gold rates here

Silver prices in major cities

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Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

City Silver (₹ per gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi 2,701 2,70,100 Mumbai 2,701 2,70,100 Chennai 2,749 2,74,900 Kolkata 2,701 2,70,100

Check latest silver rates here

MCX closing prices (last trading session on May 7, 2026)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold (June futures) settled slightly higher to close at ₹1,52,950 per 10 grams. Silver (July futures) also rose 1.67% to settle at ₹2,57,500 per kg.

Commodity Price (MCX) Change Gold (per 10 gm) ₹1,52,950 Up 0.54% Silver (per kg) ₹2,57,500 Up 1.67%

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.