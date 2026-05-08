'9X in 14 months...': Namita Thapar’s bet on Shraddha Kapoor-backed Palmonas gives massive returns

Investor and entrepreneur Namita Thapar has revealed that one of her most talked-about investments on Shark Tank India delivered nearly 9X returns in just 14 months, reigniting conversations around the growing influence of startup reality television in shaping India’s consumer brands ecosystem.

The investment was in jewellery startup Palmonas, a brand co-owned by actor Shraddha Kapoor. Sharing the update through a social media post, Thapar said she made a “partial exit” from the company and earned “almost 9X returns in 14 months,” while also highlighting the startup’s reported 750% growth.

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The revelation quickly drew attention because the Palmonas pitch became one of the standout moments of the show’s fourth season. During the episode, founders Pallavi and Amol pitched their demi-fine jewellery business as an affordable alternative between costume jewellery and premium fine jewellery. The founders had sought Rs 1.26 crore for 1% equity, valuing the company at Rs 126 crore.

What made the pitch memorable was Thapar’s aggressive negotiation strategy. While several investors questioned the valuation and aspects of the company’s customer policy, Thapar remained interested and eventually secured the deal by asking for a royalty component in addition to equity. Fellow “sharks” on the panel even referred to her as “the real shark” after the negotiation concluded.

In her latest remarks, Thapar credited founder Pallavi for the company’s rapid rise and described her as “one woman founder to watch out for.” She also noted that Palmonas now operates around 70 stores and has reportedly raised Rs 350 crore to expand its offline presence and diversify into the 9-karat jewellery segment.

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The success story adds to the growing perception that Shark Tank India is becoming more than just a television format. Over the last few seasons, several startups featured on the show have used the exposure to scale rapidly, attract investors and build national consumer recall. According to recent reports, the fifth season of the show saw investment commitments nearing Rs 95 crore.

Thapar, who serves as Executive Director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals, has emerged as one of the most recognisable investors from the Indian startup ecosystem. Apart from backing businesses on television, she has also built a strong presence as an angel investor and entrepreneur mentor.

The Palmonas update has also renewed discussions around the economics of India’s fast-growing creator-led and celebrity-backed brands sector, where visibility through entertainment platforms can translate into rapid consumer growth and investor confidence.