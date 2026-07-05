HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank FD rates: Which bank offers better returns in 2026?

Fixed deposits (FDs) remain one of the most popular investment options for savers looking for stable and guaranteed returns. HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, two of India's largest private-sector lenders, currently offer FD interest rates of up to 6.50% for general customers, although the best returns vary depending on the investment tenure.

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Both banks allow deposits for periods ranging from seven days to 10 years and offer an additional 0.50% interest to senior citizens on most retail fixed deposits.

Interest rates at a glance

For domestic deposits below ₹3 crore, both HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank offer interest rates between 2.75% and 6.50% for general customers.

HDFC Bank's highest rate of 6.50% is available on deposits with tenures of 3 years 1 day to less than 4 years 7 months. ICICI Bank offers the same peak rate on a wider tenure band—from 3 years 1 day to 10 years.

Senior citizens receive slightly better returns from ICICI Bank. The lender offers a maximum of 7.10% on deposits between 3 years 1 day and 5 years, while HDFC Bank's highest rate is 7.00% for deposits between 3 years 1 day and less than 4 years 7 months.

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Short-term deposits

For very short-term deposits, both banks offer 2.75% on deposits beginning from seven days.

HDFC Bank offers 4.25% for deposits between 46 days and six months, while ICICI Bank offers 4.00% for 46-90 days and 4.50% for deposits between 91 and 184 days.

For deposits between six months and one year, both banks offer rates ranging from 5.50% to 5.75%, depending on the tenure.

Medium- and long-term FDs

The difference becomes more evident for longer tenures.

HDFC Bank offers 6.25% on deposits between one year and less than 15 months, rising to 6.50% for select three- to four-year deposits before declining to 6.15% for deposits above five years.

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ICICI Bank offers 6.25% for one-year deposits, 6.30% for 18 months to two years, 6.45% for two to three years and 6.50% for deposits ranging from three years to 10 years.

For investors seeking longer investment horizons, ICICI Bank's ability to maintain the 6.50% rate across a broader tenure range could make it a more attractive choice.

HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank FD rates (Deposits below ₹3 crore)

Parameter HDFC Bank ICICI Bank Deposit tenure 7 days to 10 years 7 days to 10 years Interest rate (General) 2.75% - 6.50% 2.75% - 6.50% Interest rate (Senior Citizens) 3.25% - 7.00% 3.25% - 7.10% Highest rate (General) 6.50% 6.50% Highest rate (Senior Citizens) 7.00% 7.10% Best tenure (General) 3 years 1 day to 3 years 1 day to 10 years Best tenure (Senior Citizens) 3 years 1 day to 3 years 1 day to 5 years 5-year Tax Saver FD Not separately specified 6.65% (General), 7.21% (Senior)

MUST READ: FD rates in July 2026: What senior citizens can earn on fixed deposits across leading banks

Tax-saving FD

ICICI Bank also offers a dedicated five-year Tax Saver Fixed Deposit, paying 6.65% to general customers and 7.21% to senior citizens.

HDFC Bank does not separately specify a tax-saver FD rate and currently offers 6.15% on deposits between five years one day and 10 years.

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Which bank should you choose?

For general investors, both banks offer the same headline maximum rate of 6.50%, making tenure selection an important factor. Investors looking for three- to 10-year deposits may find ICICI Bank slightly more rewarding because of its broader high-rate window.

Senior citizens also enjoy a marginal advantage at ICICI Bank, where the highest FD rate is 7.10%, compared with 7.00% at HDFC Bank.

Where each bank scores higher

Investment need Better option Reason Maximum rate for general investors Tie Both offer 6.50% Maximum rate for senior citizens ICICI Bank Up to 7.10% vs HDFC's 7.00% Longer tenure (3–10 years) ICICI Bank Maintains 6.50% for the entire tenure Tax-saving FD ICICI Bank Offers a dedicated 5-year Tax Saver FD Short-term deposits Comparable Rates are broadly similar across shorter tenures

Besides interest rates, investors should also compare premature withdrawal rules, payout options and deposit tenure before making a decision. Since banks revise FD rates periodically, checking the latest rates before investing remains advisable.