Fixed deposits remain a safe bet in July 2026: Where can investors earn highest interest?

Even as interest rates have moderated in recent months, fixed deposits (FDs) continue to be among the most preferred investment options for conservative investors seeking guaranteed returns and capital safety. For those looking to invest in July 2026, banks continue to offer attractive returns, particularly for deposits with tenures between one and three years.

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Fixed deposits, also known as time deposits or term deposits, allow investors to deposit a lump sum with a bank for a predetermined period at a fixed rate of interest. Unlike market-linked investments, FD returns are not affected by stock market volatility, making them a preferred choice for retirees, first-time investors and those building emergency funds.

Why FDs remain popular

The biggest advantage of a fixed deposit is certainty. Investors know in advance how much interest they will earn and when the investment will mature. Depending on the bank, interest can be received monthly, quarterly, annually or at maturity.

Apart from capital protection, FDs also help investors plan for short-term financial goals such as education expenses, vacations, weddings or creating a contingency fund.

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Best rates for 1-3 year deposits

Among major private and public sector banks, IDFC FIRST Bank currently offers one of the highest interest rates for general customers at 7.40% for deposits between one and three years. It also offers 7.90% to senior citizens.

Other banks offering competitive returns include:

Bandhan Bank: Up to 7.25% (7.75% for senior citizens)

RBL Bank: Up to 7.20% (7.70% for senior citizens)

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: Up to 7.10% (7.20% for senior citizens)

YES Bank: Up to 6.75% (7.25% for senior citizens)

IndusInd Bank: Up to 7.00% (7.50% for senior citizens)

Large banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of India continue to offer rates ranging between 6.25% and 6.45% for general customers, with senior citizen rates generally higher by 0.50 percentage points.

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Top FD rates for 1-3 year deposits (July 2026)

Bank Rate for general customers Rate for senior citizens IDFC FIRST Bank 7.40% 7.90% Bandhan Bank 7.25% 7.75% RBL Bank 7.20% 7.70% Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 7.10% 7.20% IndusInd Bank 7.00% 7.50% YES Bank 6.75% 7.25% Kotak Mahindra Bank 6.70% 7.20% South Indian Bank 6.80% 7.30% Punjab National Bank 6.60% 7.10% HDFC Bank 6.45% 6.95% ICICI Bank 6.45% 6.95% Axis Bank 6.45% 6.95% State Bank of India 6.40% 6.90%

Long-term FD rates

For investors considering five-year or longer deposits, the interest rate landscape is slightly different.

Among the banks listed, YES Bank offers 6.75% for general customers and 7.50% for senior citizens. ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank offer 6.50%, while State Bank of India provides 6.05% for general customers and 7.05% for senior citizens.

Long-term FDs can be suitable for investors looking to lock in current rates while avoiding reinvestment risk.

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What should investors consider?

While the highest interest rate often attracts attention, investors should also compare factors such as bank credibility, premature withdrawal rules, interest payout options and deposit insurance coverage before making a decision.

Those who require regular income may prefer monthly or quarterly interest payouts, whereas investors seeking wealth creation may benefit from cumulative FDs, where interest is compounded and paid at maturity.

Senior citizens should also compare special FD schemes, as many banks offer additional interest over standard rates.

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Who should invest?

Fixed deposits are particularly suitable for conservative investors, retirees, first-time savers and anyone seeking predictable returns without taking equity market risk.

With government small savings rates remaining unchanged for the July-September quarter and bank FD rates still offering competitive returns across several tenures, FDs continue to serve as an important component of a diversified investment portfolio in July 2026. Investors should compare both tenure-specific rates and overall features before locking in their deposits.