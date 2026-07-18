'Not anti-consumer, but pro-India': JSW Group's Sajjan Jindal as E20 blending fears grip motorists

For motorists worried about what is going into their tanks, JSW Group Chairman and MD Sajjan Jindal said that E20/E25 blending is not anti-consumer but a pro-India exercise. Jindal explained that every increase in blending reduces our crude import bills, makes farmers richer and strengthens India's foreign exchange reserves.

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"Why the fuss over E20/E25? Ethanol blending isn’t anti-consumer — it’s pro-India. Every % increase in blending cuts our crude import bill, puts money in farmers’ pockets and strengthens our forex reserves. It’s a path towards energy independence," he wrote in a post on X.

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Replying to his post, the JSW Group Chairman and MD said that ethanol blending benefits India and saves money for every vehicle owner.

"Let’s not crib about E20/E25 - we should embrace the national agenda of reducing forex outflow by using domestically produced #ethanol and electricity to power our vehicles. It benefits the nation—and saves money for every vehicle owner. This is pro-economy. This is in India’s national interest."

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Let’s not crib about E20/E25 - we should embrace the national agenda of reducing forex outflow by using domestically produced #ethanol and electricity to power our vehicles. It benefits the nation—and saves money for every vehicle owner. This is pro-economy. This is in India’s… — Sajjan Jindal (@sajjanjindal) July 17, 2026

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Meanwhile, fresh research from IIT Kanpur says there is no scientific evidence that E20 petrol damages vehicle engines, even as concerns over mileage, wear and tear and repair costs continue to grow.

The study also found the impact of E20 on fuel economy is smaller than commonly perceived. This comes days after the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said some vehicles may see fuel efficiency fall by up to five per cent on E20, while adding that the drop is offset by lower lifecycle carbon emissions.

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Dhruv Raj Karana, Project Scientist at the Engine Research Laboratory in IIT Kanpur's Department of Mechanical Engineering, said extensive testing showed no indication of engine damage in newer or older vehicles. He said any reduction in fuel efficiency in the institute's trials stayed below five per cent and could fall within normal testing variation. "A similar difference can be observed even if back-to-back tests are repeated with pure petrol," he said.

Karana also rejected social media claims that E20 causes corrosion or mechanical failures, calling them "scientifically unfounded", and asked owners to follow manufacturers' advice and ministry guidance.

The findings are based on years of work at the laboratory led by Professor Avinash Kumar Agarwal, which has studied the performance, durability and emissions of several ethanol blends. Researchers said E85 had also been evaluated, but noted it is meant for specially engineered vehicles and cannot be compared directly with E20 for regular commercial use.