Maha Kumbh Mela: How to book an accommodation at Maha Kumbh Tent cities; check rates for your stay

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Preparations are underway in Prayagraj to host the Maha Kumbh Mela, where thousands of devotees, seers, and sages are expected to gather. The Maha Kumbh Mela, which is the world's largest religious gathering occurring every 12 years, is scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

The Uttar Pradesh government and local authorities are organising comprehensive arrangements for accommodations, sanitation, security, and medical facilities to cater to the massive gathering, which is anticipated to draw over 1.5 to 2 crore visitors.

While worshippers come together to participate in sacred bathing rituals at the Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet, upscale accommodations are adding a touch of luxury to the event, blending devotion with lavishness.

During the Maha Kumbh Mela, attendees have the flexibility to select from a range of accommodation options. Here are a few options:

Ultimate Travelling Camp

The tents in The Ultimate Travelling Camp (TUTC) feature 44 luxurious tents at its Sangam Nivas Prayagraj campsite. Priced at Rs 1 lakh per night per tent for two guests, these accommodations offer en suite bathrooms, heating, hot and cold running water, and butler services to elevate the pilgrim experience. The demand is high, as all 44 tents have been reserved for the six auspicious bathing days, including the three royal baths (Shahi Snans) on January 14, January 29, and February 3.

Mahakumbh Gram

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) is organizing a "Mahakumbh Gram" and IRCTC Tent City to ensure smooth arrangements for the upcoming Maha Kumbh event in Prayagraj. Reservations can be easily made through the IRCTC website at www.irctctourism.com. Travelers can select their desired dates and accommodations based on availability.

For Maha Kumbh 2025, tent prices are divided into four categories: deluxe, premium, deluxe on royal bath, and premium on royal bath, which are all listed on the IRCTC website.

Accommodation Options

Single Occupancy

Deluxe Room: Rs 10,500 (inclusive of breakfast)

Premium Room: Rs 15,525 (inclusive of breakfast)

Deluxe Room Shahi Snan Date: Rs 16,100 (inclusive of breakfast)

Premium Room Shahi Snan Date: Rs 21,735 (inclusive of breakfast)

Double Occupancy

Deluxe Room: Rs 12,000 (inclusive of breakfast)

Premium Room: Rs 18,000 (inclusive of breakfast)

Deluxe Room Shahi Snan Date: Rs 20,000 (inclusive of breakfast)

Premium Room Royal Bath Date: Rs 30,000 (inclusive of breakfast)

Extra Bed

Deluxe Room: Rs 4,200

Premium Room: Rs 6,300

Deluxe Room Royal Bath Date: Rs 7,000

Premium Room Shahi Snan Date: Rs 10,500.

For a seamless accommodation experience at the Mahakumbh festival, visit the official platform Mahakumbh.in. The website's homepage offers a variety of lodging options such as deluxe camps, royal camps, homestays, and hotels. Visitors can also book tours for the Shahi Snan, Akhara, and Naga experiences.

To reserve accommodation on the Mahakumbh website, follow these steps:

Visit the Website: Navigate to Mahakumbh.in and explore the options available, including deluxe camps, royal camps, homestays, and hotels.

Select Package: Choose the package that suits your preferences, such as the Shahi Snan or special experiences.

Book: Enter your travel dates, check for availability, and proceed to confirm your booking.

Payment: Provide your personal information and select a payment method (PhonePe, Paytm, or bank transfer).

Confirmation: Expect to receive a confirmation email and a follow-up call within 12 hours.

UPSTDC Tent Colony

The UPSTDC Tent Colony, situated near the Triveni Sangam, offers a variety of accommodations catering to different preferences, ranging from basic tents to luxurious setups with private amenities such as Villa, Swiss Cottage, Maharaja Cottage, and Dormitories. Bookings can be made through the official website kumbh.gov.in.

Accommodation prices start from Rs 1,500 to Rs 35,000 per day, with additional charges for extra guests (Rs 4,000 to Rs 8,000). The tent city will be open from January 1 to March 5, 2025.

Staying at the Tent Cities during the Maha Kumbh 2025 provides a rich experience for both pilgrims and tourists. Close to sacred rituals, baths, and spiritual events, visitors can fully immerse themselves in the festive atmosphere of the event.

