MF investment: Please advise on the appropriate monthly savings amount in SIPs, considering a 10% annual SIP step-up, for my child's future aspirations

Securing a stable future for their children is a top priority for most parents. Making prudent investments is vital in attaining financial security as their children grow older.

Mutual funds and Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) offer a way to save for the expenses of higher education. Mutual funds and Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) offer a way to save for the expenses of higher education.

What amount should I begin saving in SIPs with a 10% annual SIP step-up for my child's future and education? The savings would cover expenses for my child's education, foreign studies, marriage, and house. My wife and I have a combined monthly income of approximately Rs 2 lakh.

My Desired Goals are:
> My child's education
> Funding for foreign studies
> My child's marriage
> Contribute towards purchasing a house for my child

Name withheld. 

Reply by Hrishikesh Palve, Director, Anand Rathi Wealth Limited

For many parents, ensuring a secure future for their children is of utmost importance. Making wise investments is crucial in achieving financial stability as they mature. While navigating the financial markets may appear intimidating, following a systematic and disciplined approach can lead to significant wealth accumulation for individuals. A popular strategy that has garnered widespread adoption among investors is the systematic investment plan (SIP).

Here's how you can go about it

1. Create an income-to-SIP ratio, which should be 25 to 30% of your income should go to the SIP, and when you are investing for multiple goals, create an investment basket for each goal. In your case, create an investment basket for child education expenses, child marriage expenses, purchasing house & retirement corpus. Now, start investing small SIPs in each basket.

Particulars

Goal - 1

Goal - 2

Goal - 3

Recommended goal

Child education funding

Wedding expenses

House purchase

Retirement corpus

Current cost

50 to 60 lakh

30 to 40 Lakhs

2.5 crore

3 crore

Inflation

10%

8%

6%

6%

Corpus required

Rs 2.5 Crore

Rs 2.5 Crore

Rs 14 Crore

Rs 17 crore

SIP

Rs 25,000.00

Rs 5,000.00

Rs 13,000.00

Rs 17,000.00

Total SIP

Rs 60,000.00 (30% of your income)

Assumed timeline

15 years

25 Years

30 Years

30 years

Growth rate

13%

13%

13%

13%

Step-up

10%

Corpus (in Crore)

Rs 2.50

Rs 2.50

Rs 14.00

Rs 17.50

2. Along with SIPs, consider doing a step-up, which will address investing your disposable income with rising income levels every year.

3. Maintain an emergency fund account consisting of the next 6 months to 1 year's expenses. This strategic allocation will help you reach your goals comfortably while ensuring short-term liquidity for emergency expenses.Maintain an asset allocation of 80:20 in equity and debt and diversify the investments across MFs and AMCs. 

(Views expressed by the investment expert are his/her own. E-mail us your investment queries at askmoneytoday@intoday.com. We will get your queries answered by our panel of experts.)
 

Published on: Oct 18, 2024, 4:16 PM IST
