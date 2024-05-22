Milltrust Narnolia India fund targets assets of $200 million

Investment group Milltrust International has appointed Narnolia Financial Services as the exclusive New India manager on its Cayman Island-based Global Emerging Markets Platform. The platform aims to enhance access to emerging markets opportunities through local insights and expertise.

Narnolia Financial Services, having been awarded by BSE and affiliates as the second larget Investment advisor and most consistent portfolio manager of the country, will manage an All-caps India Equity Strategy under the brand name of Milltrust Narnolia India Fund.

The fund will be based on Narnolia's investment philosophy of 'Growth in Value' and will be a well-diversified equity fund investing in various caps and sectors, targeting assets of $200 million.

Eric Anderson, Head of Investment Solutions at Milltrust, stated, "We started investing in India in partnership with UTI back in 2011. Post-pandemic, the Indian market phenomenon has broadened, with many new contributors to market performance beyond the small set of stock market darlings that now feature in every international investor's portfolio.

Anderson added, “We believe Narnolia, with its award winning fund performance supported by deep bench of industry analysts will provide fresh impetus to our India allocation, ensuring continued access to high-quality, sustainable investments in emerging markets for our investors."

Milltrust International, founded in 2010, offers an innovative platform connecting investors with specialized country teams around the world. It specializes in connecting investors with specialized country teams around the world, providing access to top-tier emerging markets opportunities through local insights and expertise.

Narnolia Financial Services is a SEBI Registered Foreign Portfolio Investor. The organization manages and advises funds and has received recognition for its investment advisory services.