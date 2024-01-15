Mutual funds: How Rs 10,000 a month in SIP turned to Rs 2 crore

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund’s ICICI Prudential S&P BSE Sensex ETF, linked to the S&P BSE Sensex index, has reached the milestone of 21 years, solidifying its position as one of the largest and most longstanding ETF offerings in the market.

With an AUM of Rs 4,560.71 crore (December 31, 2023), this scheme has a tracking error of 0.04% (1 year) and an expense ratio of 0.03%. Tracking error represents how closely the scheme has successfully replicated its underlying index. Lower tracking errors can help invest in a balanced one.

Chintan Haria, Principal- Investment Strategy, ICICI Prudential AMC, says, “The journey of ICICI Prudential Sensex ETF is a story of the growth of the Indian equity market over the past two decades. We are pleased that investors who remained invested had a pleasant investment experience.”

Over the past few years, the fund house has launched a variety of offerings encompassing both strategic and tactical investment products spanning across market capitalisations, sectors, asset classes and smart beta offerings. Today, 29 ETF schemes cater to the various investment needs of investors. Across various product categories, several of the ICICI Prudential ETF offerings have relatively lower tracking error and expense ratios.

Haria added, “Over the past few years, with the rise in the number of demat accounts and market participants, the interest in ETFs has significantly improved, especially when it comes to exposure to benchmark indices. This has resulted in improving investor awareness among the masses and increasing comfort around including passive strategies as a part of one’s portfolio. We believe this trend will continue in the times ahead.”

A lump sum investment of Rs 1 lakh at the time of inception (January 10, 2003), as of December 31, 2023, would be approximately worth Rs 26.4 lakh, i.e. a CAGR of 16.9%. Likewise, initiating a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) with Rs 10,000 in January 2003 would have accrued an approximate value of Rs 2 crore today.

In the same timeframe, the benchmark S&P BSE SENSEX TRI delivered a CAGR of 17.4%. Given that ETFs replicate the underlying index, the difference between the benchmark index returns and the scheme return is attributed to tracking error.

The scheme is currently managed by Kayzad Eghlim & Nishit Patel. Kayzad Eghlim has been managing this fund since Aug 09. The total number of schemes the fund manager manages is 40. Nishit Patel has been managing this fund since Jan 2021. The total number of schemes the fund manager manages is 43.