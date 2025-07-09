Newlyweds’ query: Are Rs 5,000 SIPs and Rs 15L health cover sufficient for early retirement? 

Weddings are magical—but behind the photos, cake, and roses lies a bigger reality: money can make or break a marriage. For newlyweds, getting financial matters sorted early isn’t just smart—it’s essential. Finfluencer Siddhant Garg says it best: “The key is getting your finances right and clear communication of roles.”

Here are five crucial money moves every newly married couple should act on immediately:

1. Tracking money

Sit down and list every expense—rent, groceries, EMIs, savings. For example, if your combined income is Rs 80,000, budget Rs 15,000 for rent, Rs 5,000 for groceries, Rs 5,000 for SIPs, and Rs 2,000 each for personal spending. Use apps like Walnut or Moneyfy for seamless tracking and transparency.

2. Emergency Fund

Life throws curveballs. Save at least six months of expenses in a liquid fund or savings account. If you spend ₹30,000 monthly, target ₹1.8 lakhs. Options like HDFC Liquid Mutual Fund or SBI Savings Account can help you park this fund safely yet accessibly.

3. Health insurance

Relying only on employer-provided insurance is risky. A personal health policy for a 28-year-old couple with Rs 15 lakh coverage from Niva Bupa or Star Health costs Rs 15,000–Rs 20,000 annually—a small price for peace of mind.

4. Start SIPs

Invest for big dreams—buying a house, travel, or children’s education. Even ₹5,000 a month in mutual funds like ICICI Bluechip Fund or Nippon India Small Cap Fund can grow to ₹11–12 lakhs in 10 years, assuming 12% returns.

5. Nominations & legal documents

Make sure your spouse is listed as a nominee on all bank accounts, FDs, insurance, and mutual funds. Updating this is quick online via HDFC NetBanking or ICICI iMobile, ensuring your money goes where it should if something happens.

Yet, many couples fall into traps: no joint budget, no term insurance, relying on one partner to handle money, or delaying investments. Even small slips can snowball. A Rs 10,000 monthly SIP delayed by just three years costs you Rs 9 lakh over 10 years. And misaligned goals—one wants a home, the other wants to travel—can strain both finances and emotions.

Marriage is about love, but it’s also about building a stable, secure future. Start talking money early—and grow richer together, in every sense.