Apple may stop accepting iPhone Upgrade Program sign-ups; New ‘Apple Upgrade’ plan coming this week

Apple is expected to announce a new ‘Apple Upgrade’ program this week, likely by July 28, 2026. Initially, the program is set to launch in the US, and the tech giant may stop accepting sign-ups for the iPhone Upgrade program.

It is reported that the new program will help users finance other Apple products, including Mac, iPad, and Apple Watch models, apart from just iPhones. Here’s what we know so far about the ‘Apple Upgrade’ program.

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‘Apple Upgrade’ program; What to expect

Apple is reportedly partnering with Klarna, a buy-now, pay-later company, to introduce the ‘Apple Upgrade’ program. As a result, Apple is closing its iPhone Upgrade Program, but existing members will not lose access immediately. It is speculated that current subscribers can remain in the programme for the time being.

This program will let Apple fans rent devices instead of buying them outright. However, the leasing period will vary between devices; iPhones and Apple Watches can be leased for up to 24 months, whereas iPads and Macs can be leased for up to 36 months.

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After the lease period ends, customers will reportedly have the choice to return the device to Apple, upgrade to a newer model with a new lease, or pay an additional fee to keep the device permanently.

Eligible devices under the ‘Apple Upgrade’ program may include the latest generation models across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. However, it may exclude Apple Watch SE, entry-level iPad, iPhone 16, and MacBook Neo. In addition, the program may not include AppleCare+ coverage.

The global launch for the ‘Apple Upgrade’ program is not confirmed, but we may get more details about it during its expected release on July 28. Till then, we will have to wait for the official announcement.