Brezza goes turbo: Maruti Suzuki packs more power, more tech to woo Gen Z SUV buyers with a starting price tag of ₹7.4 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has unveiled the new Brezza Turbo Boosterjet, introducing a turbo-petrol powertrain to its bestselling compact SUV as the carmaker looks to strengthen its appeal among younger buyers seeking higher performance without comprising on fuel efficiency.

The Brezza Turbo Boosterjet, with introductory prices starting at ₹7,39,900 (ex-showroom), is powered by a 997cc turbocharged Boosterjet petrol engine paired with a new six-speed manual transmission. The engine develops 81 kW (110.2 PS) at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm of torque between 2,000 rpm and 3,500 rpm, while delivering a claimed fuel efficiency of 20.47 kmpl.

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Alongside the turbo variant, Maruti Suzuki has updated the existing Brezza powered by the 1.5-litre K15C Dual Jet Dual VVT engine with a new six-speed manual transmission, in addition to the six-speed automatic with paddle shifters. The K15C version delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 21.09 kmpl.

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Completing the lineup is the S-CNG variant, which features a redesigned underbody CNG tank that preserves boot space and now comes with Idle Start-Stop technology and the new six-speed manual transmission. The CNG version produces 64.6 kW (87.8 PS) and 121.5 Nm of torque in CNG mode while returning a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.9 km/kg.

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The refreshed Brezza receives cosmetic updates including a new smoke chrome grille, metallic grey bull bar and skid plate design, revised dual-tone side cladding, redesigned alloy wheels and "Turbo Boosterjet" badging on the turbo variant.

Variants and features explained

The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is available in four variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+. The entry-level LXi focuses on safety and value, offering six airbags, electronic stability programme (ESP), hill hold assist, LED headlamps and the essential SUV package, making it an attractive choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Stepping up to the VXi adds convenience features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a reverse camera, rear AC vents, steering-mounted controls and connected car technology.

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The ZXi variant brings most of the headline upgrades introduced with the facelift and is likely to appeal to buyers looking for a premium experience without opting for the top-end trim. It gets a larger 10.1-inch SmartPlay Pro X infotainment system, an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger with active cooling, 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front parking sensors, leatherette upholstery and ambient lighting.

The fully loaded ZXi+ adds the new active safety technologies introduced on the updated Brezza, including Blind-Spot Warning with Lane Change Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, along with a premium audio system with Arkamys sound tuning, a 64-colour ambient lighting system, ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charger with active cooling, PM2.5 air purifier and a new dual-tone interior finished with leatherette upholstery.