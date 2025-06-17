'Over 30 years...': Financial advisor's gold vs lifestyle chart shows yellow metal has outpaced inflation

Gold isn't just a symbol of wealth — it's a quiet warrior against time and turmoil. Over decades, while currencies lost value and markets swung wildly, gold held firm. Its worth not only preserved but quietly grew, outpacing inflation and fortifying fortunes. And now, with prices breaking past the ₹1 lakh mark per 10 grams, it’s clear: gold hasn’t just kept pace with changing lifestyles — it’s outperformed them.

In a striking comparison of lifestyle costs through the lens of gold, Alok Jain, Founder of Weekend Investing, illustrated how the yellow metal has more than held its ground over three decades. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he wrote: “1996: Gold price near 5 lacs per kg. Dinner at 5 star for 1 INR 500 (1 gm), BMW 3 series imports then 25 Lacs (5 Kg), A posh 4 BHK South Delhi Flat 30 lacs (6kg), Europe 1 week travel for 2 INr 3 Lacs (0.6 kg)

2025: Gold price near 100 lacs per kg. Dinner for 1 person 5 star INR7k (0.7 GM), BMW same car is 60L Lacs (0.6kg), Decent 4 BHK South Delhi Flat 6 cr (6kg), Europe 1 week travel for 2 INR 6 Lacs (0.06 kg).”

His point was clear: “Over 30 yrs gold not only preserved purchasing power, but exceeded it many times over in some cases.”

This financial resilience isn’t just anecdotal. Gold holds a deep-rooted place in Indian households, comprising 16-25% of total wealth. Used in weddings, passed down as heirlooms, and increasingly seen as an investment, it’s both sentiment and strategy.

On June 16, 2025, 24-karat gold crossed ₹1,01,078 per 10 grams on MCX futures—marking a major milestone. Physical markets in major cities echoed the surge, driving a wave of investor interest.

May alone saw ₹292 crore flow into gold ETFs. Gujarat clocked a 27% rise in ETF assets from January to April. The pivot toward financial gold is unmistakable, fueled by rising crude prices, stock market jitters, and global geopolitical strains.

While analysts anticipate minor corrections, the consensus is unwavering: gold's long-term trajectory remains solid.