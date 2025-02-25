scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

RBI announces Sovereign Gold Bonds premature redemption dates for this year

The central bank has disclosed premature redemption schedules for Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) from April to September 2025, underlining the guidelines for investors interested in early redemption. The scheme, following no fresh issuances for 2024-25, might be nearing its end.

The RBI has not issued any new SGBs for the financial year 2024-25.

SGB premature redemption: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed the dates for premature redemption of Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs), covering the period from April to September 2025. This announcement, made on February 21, 2025, aims to assist investors intending to redeem their SGBs earlier than the full term. 

As per the Consolidated Procedural Guidelines on the SGB scheme, bonds can be redeemed prematurely after five years from issuance. The circular provides specific details on tranches eligible for redemption and the submission window for requests. The scheduled redemption dates vary across different series of bonds. For example, the 2017-18 Series III is due for premature redemption on 16 April 2025, while the 2020-21 Series II is set for 19 May 2025. 

The latest circular specified that information on tranches eligible for early redemption between April 1, 2025, and September 30, 2025, as well as the timeframe for investors to submit requests for early redemption, is outlined below.

No.    Tranche                    Issue Date            Premature redemption date

1    2017-18 Series III    October 16, 2017    April 16, 2025
2    2017-18 Series IV    October 23, 2017    April 23, 2025
3    2017-18 Series V    October 30, 2017    April 30, 2025
4    2017-18 Series VI    November 6, 2017    May 6, 2025
5    2017-18 Series VII    November 13, 2017    May 13, 2025
6    2017-18 Series VIII    November 20, 2017    May 20, 2025
7    2017-18 Series IX    November 27, 2017    May 27, 2025
8    2017-18 Series X    December 4, 2017    June 4, 2025
9    2017-18 Series XI    December 11, 2017    June 11, 2025
10    2017-18 Series XII    December 18, 2017    June 18, 2025
11    2017-18 Series XIII    December 26, 2017    June 26, 2025
12    2017-18 Series XIV    January 1, 2018    July 1, 2025
13    2018-19 Series I    May 4, 2018    May 3, 2025
14    2018-19 Series II    October 23, 2018    April 23, 2025
15    2018-19 Series III    November 13, 2018    May 13, 2025
16    2018-19 Series IV    January 1, 2019    July 1, 2025
17    2018-19 Series V    January 22, 2019    July 22, 2025
18    2018-19 Series VI    February 12, 2019    August 12, 2025
19    2019-20 Series I    June 11, 2019    June 11, 2025
20    2019-20 Series II    July 16, 2019    July 16, 2025
21    2019-20 Series III    August 14, 2019    August 14, 2025
22    2019-20 Series IV    September 17, 2019    September 17, 2025
23    2019-20 Series V    October 15, 2019    April 15, 2025
24    2019-20 Series VI    October 30, 2019    April 30, 2025
25    2019-20 Series VII    December 10, 2019    June 10, 2025
26    2019-20 Series VIII    January 21, 2020    July 21, 2025
27    2019-20 Series IX    February 11, 2020    August 11, 2025
28    2019-20 Series X    March 11, 2020    September 11, 2025
29    2020-21 Series I    April 28, 2020    April 28, 2025
30    2020-21, Series II    May 19, 2020    May 19, 2025
31    2020-21, Series III    June 16, 2020    June 16, 2025
32    2020-21, Series IV    July 14, 2025    July 14, 2025
33    2020-21, Series V    August 11, 2020    August 11, 2025
34    2020-21, Series VI    September 8, 2020    September 8, 2025

Source: RBI website

It is crucial for investors to keep note of these dates and submit their redemption requests accordingly. However, these dates are subject to change in the event of any unscheduled public holidays. Investors should remain vigilant and adhere to the specified submission periods to ensure their requests are processed in a timely manner. 

What is Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB)?

Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs), issued by the RBI on behalf of the Government of India, are government securities denominated in grams of gold. These bonds offer a fixed interest rate of 2.5% per annum, disbursed semi-annually, and have an eight-year maturity term. However, investors can opt for premature redemption after five years. The redemption price is calculated based on the average gold price over the preceding three working days, making SGBs a secure investment tracking the export-import value of gold.

The RBI has set a minimum investment threshold of one gram of gold, with maximum limits set at 4 kilograms for individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUF), and 20 kilograms for trusts and similar entities, per fiscal year. This cap includes bonds acquired during initial government issuances and through secondary market purchases. The RBI has not introduced any new SGBs for the 2024-25 financial year, leading some experts to speculate that the programme might have concluded.

SGBs have a fixed interest rate of 2.5% per annum, paid semi-annually. These bonds mature after eight years, with the option for premature redemption after five years.

While the future of the SGB programme remains uncertain, its current stature as a viable and secure investment option remains. The bonds offer not only the potential for capital appreciation but also an assured interest income, making them an attractive alternative to physical gold holdings. With the cessation of new issuances, current holders contemplating early redemption have this window to make informed decisions based on their financial goals and market conditions.

Published on: Feb 25, 2025, 3:36 PM IST
