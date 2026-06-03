The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reduced the repo rate by a cumulative 125 basis points (1.25%) in the current easing cycle, bringing the benchmark rate down from 6.50% to 5.25%. The series of consecutive rate cuts has provided significant relief to home loan borrowers, lowered borrowing costs across the economy, and raised fresh questions about whether further monetary easing is on the horizon.

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For millions of floating-rate home loan borrowers, the impact has been substantial. Illustrative calculations show that the cumulative rate reduction could translate into savings of more than ₹9 lakh over the tenure of a ₹50 lakh home loan, provided lenders pass on the full benefit of the repo rate cuts.

Relief for borrowers

The repo rate is the interest rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks. When the central bank lowers this rate, banks typically reduce lending rates, making loans cheaper for consumers and businesses.

Consider a borrower with a ₹50 lakh home loan and a 20-year tenure.

Before the RBI began its rate-cut cycle, the home loan interest rate stood at around 8.50%, resulting in:

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EMI: ₹43,391

Total Interest Payable: ₹54.14 lakh

Following the cumulative 125-bps reduction, if the entire benefit is transmitted by banks and the lending rate falls to 7.25%, the borrower's position changes significantly:

EMI: ₹39,519

Total Interest Payable: ₹44.85 lakh

This translates into:

Monthly EMI savings: ₹3,872

Total interest savings: ₹9.29 lakh

The numbers highlight how even modest changes in interest rates can create significant long-term savings for borrowers.

Why the repo rate matters

The RBI uses the repo rate as a key monetary policy tool to manage inflation and support economic growth.

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When inflationary pressures ease and growth requires support, the central bank cuts rates to encourage borrowing and spending. Lower rates improve affordability for home loans, vehicle loans, and business credit, helping stimulate economic activity.

The current cycle reflects the RBI's efforts to support growth while maintaining inflation within its target range.

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Beyond Home Loans

The benefits of lower interest rates are not limited to borrowers.

Equity Markets: Lower borrowing costs generally support corporate profitability and business expansion. As a result, equity markets often react positively to rate cuts, especially sectors such as banking, real estate, automobiles, and consumer discretionary.

Debt Mutual Funds: Long-duration debt funds tend to benefit when rates decline. Existing bonds carrying higher coupon rates become more valuable, leading to an increase in bond prices and potentially boosting fund returns.

Fixed Deposits: However, the picture is different for depositors. Banks typically reduce fixed deposit rates following repo rate cuts, which can lower returns for conservative savers relying on FDs for income.

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What lies ahead?

With the repo rate now at 5.25%, investors, borrowers, and financial markets are closely watching RBI commentary for clues about the future rate path.

Much will depend on inflation trends, economic growth data, global commodity prices, and external uncertainties. If inflation remains under control and growth concerns persist, markets may continue to price in the possibility of further accommodation. Conversely, any resurgence in inflation could limit room for additional rate cuts.

For now, the 125-bps reduction has already delivered meaningful relief to borrowers. Whether the easing cycle continues or pauses, the current rate-cut phase has demonstrated how RBI policy decisions can significantly influence household finances, investment returns, and borrowing costs across the economy.

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