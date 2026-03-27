Robert Kiyosaki predicts stock market crash in 2026, says investors should prepare to buy real assets

As global markets remain volatile amid geopolitical tensions, inflation concerns, and shifting interest-rate expectations, Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki has warned that a major stock market crash could arrive in 2026. In a series of posts, the investor said the next financial crisis may hurt millions of people but could also become a wealth-building opportunity for those who prepare in advance.

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Kiyosaki said his warning was influenced by predictions often attributed to futurists Nostradamus and Edgar Cayce, who he claimed had foreseen a global economic disruption around 2026. While he acknowledged that such forecasts may not come true, he argued that investors should still be ready for a sharp downturn given the current level of global debt, money printing, and market speculation.

Crash and opportunity

According to Kiyosaki, market crashes should not be viewed only as periods of loss but also as moments when investors can acquire valuable assets at cheaper prices. He said those who prepare in advance and hold the right kind of investments may come out stronger after the downturn, while others who rely on traditional portfolios could suffer heavy losses.

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He stressed that his investment approach has remained unchanged for years. Instead of putting money into stocks, bonds, ETFs, or cash, he prefers assets that cannot be created by governments or central banks. In his view, excessive money printing reduces the value of paper assets over time, making tangible or decentralised assets more reliable during crises.

MY APOLOGIES:



In my previous X I quoted futurists Nostradamus’ 1500 and Edgar Caycees 1940 prediction that a global economic crisi would begin in 2026.



A friend contacted me. He was upset with me because I stated I was going to richer during the 2026 crisis.



His problem was… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) March 27, 2026

MUST READ: Adopt 70-20-10 portfolio strategy amid geopolitical risks: Ankur Jhaveri of JM Financial

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Assets that cannot be printed

Kiyosaki said his portfolio is built around what he calls “real assets”, including real estate, oil, food production, gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum. He believes these assets hold value better during periods of economic stress because their supply cannot be easily increased by policy decisions.

He also noted that his wealth was not created overnight but through years of buying small assets and holding them for the long term. In one example, he recalled buying his first Bitcoin with nearly all the money he had at the time and holding it despite market swings. The key, he said, is discipline and patience rather than trying to time the market perfectly.

Market uncertainty

Kiyosaki’s comments come at a time when global markets are facing multiple risks, including rising oil prices, geopolitical conflicts, and concerns over economic slowdown. He pointed out that even legendary investors such as Warren Buffett have built large cash positions in the past while waiting for market corrections to buy assets at lower prices.

MUST READ: Explained: Why Nifty firms are better insulated from oil shock than small, midcaps

He also repeated his long-standing view that future wealth will favour investors who think ahead instead of reacting after a crisis begins. In his words, the key question for investors is not whether a crash will happen, but whether they will be prepared if it does.

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Kiyosaki added that he plans to continue investing in assets he believes cannot be inflated away, saying that in the next major downturn, those who hold real assets may have the best chance to grow richer while others struggle to recover.