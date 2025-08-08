Rs 2.5L cash, Rs 21K EMI, Rs 3,300 per drive — The real cost of owning 'dream' car

Buying a car often feels like a milestone — a sign you’ve “made it.” But what if that milestone is secretly draining your wallet? CA Abhishek Walia’s client proudly purchased his first car for Rs 12.8 lakh, paying Rs 2.5 lakh upfront and Rs 21,300 in monthly EMIs. The catch? He barely drove it — mostly on weekends. When they crunched the numbers, the cost per drive was a staggering Rs 3,300, compared to about Rs 90,000 a year for using Uber or Zoomcar. The lesson? Sometimes, an EMI isn’t buying convenience — it’s renting status. And knowing which one you’re doing matters.

Walia, in a post on LinkedIn, recently shared the story about a new client who proudly told him, “I bought my first car last year.”

It sounded like a milestone worth celebrating. On paper, the numbers looked like this:

Car price (on-road): Rs 12.8 lakh

Down payment: Rs 2.5 lakh

Loan tenure: 5 years

EMI: Rs 21,300 per month

Then Abhishek asked a simple question: "How often do you use it?"

The answer was telling: "Mostly weekends. Sometimes not even then."

Maths of driving a car

So, they decided to do the math.

Owning the car wasn’t just about the EMI. Monthly petrol was ~Rs 2,800, insurance Rs 13,000 a year, parking and service Rs 1,500 a month, plus a hefty Rs 21,300 EMI. That’s roughly Rs 3.2 lakh annually. With only about 8 drives a month — mostly weekends — each outing cost nearly Rs 3,300, excluding the Rs 2.5 lakh down payment. The realisation? When usage is low, ownership can quietly turn into one of the most expensive “subscriptions” you’ll ever have.

Monthly/annual costs:

Petrol: ~Rs 2,800/month

Insurance: Rs 13,000/year (~Rs 1,083/month)

Parking & service: ~Rs 1,500/month

EMI: Rs 21,300/month

Total annual cost: about Rs 3.2 lakh.

Usage: roughly 8 drives a month (weekends, with some skipped).

That means each drive costs around Rs 3,300 — without even counting the down payment already locked in.

The alternative

If the same person had opted for Uber rides, occasional Zoomcar rentals, or similar services for their weekend trips, the yearly expense could be close to Rs 90,000 — less than one-third of what they currently spend.

The key difference?

Owning a car you rarely use means you’re not paying for mobility — you’re paying for the feeling of ownership.

Status vs. Utility

Not every EMI is bad. Sometimes it’s an investment — in education, in assets, in business tools that create income. But there’s another category: silent money leaks disguised as achievements.

A shiny new car in the driveway can feel like a symbol of success. And in some ways, it is. But if you’re barely using it, the “status EMI” might be quietly draining capital that could be working harder elsewhere — whether in investments, debt repayment, or experiences you value more.

Reality check

If your EMI feels “affordable” but your actual usage is low, you’re effectively renting status at a premium. That’s not wrong — as long as you’re clear about it. Because personal finance isn’t just about numbers. It’s also about values. If the joy you get from ownership is worth the cost, then it’s money well spent. But if you’ve never run the numbers… you might be surprised at how much that weekend drive is really costing you.