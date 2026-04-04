Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Jewellers roll out gold price protection offers to attract buyers

With gold prices witnessing sharp volatility, jewellers are stepping up promotional strategies ahead of Akshaya Tritiya, one of the biggest gold-buying festivals in India. KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery has introduced a Gold Rate Protection Plan, aimed at giving customers price certainty and encouraging advance festive purchases.

The offer allows customers to lock in gold prices by paying a 25% advance, shielding them from price fluctuations in the run-up to the festival. The scheme is valid until April 19, enabling buyers to book jewellery in advance and complete the purchase on Akshaya Tritiya. Importantly, customers will be billed at the lower of the booking-day or purchase-day gold rate, ensuring protection against price spikes.

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This move comes as gold prices remain elevated and unpredictable, prompting buyers to become more cautious and value-conscious. For many, especially those planning wedding or festive purchases, such offers provide both flexibility and cost control.

“Akshaya Tritiya contributes nearly 15–18% of our annual revenue, making it a critical period for us,” said Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder and Managing Director, Hari Krishna Exports and KISNA. He added that structured schemes like this help bring visibility to demand and encourage early bookings.

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The offer is applicable across gold and diamond jewellery, but excludes investment products like coins and bullion, indicating a clear focus on consumption-driven demand. KISNA expects the plan to contribute nearly 25% of its monthly business, reflecting strong initial traction and rising consumer interest.

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Parag Shah, CEO of KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery, noted that customers are increasingly seeking pricing clarity amid market volatility. “This plan allows buyers to plan ahead without worrying about fluctuating prices, while ensuring they get the most favourable rate,” he said.

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Industry-wide, jewellers are leaning on similar offers—such as advance booking schemes, discounts on making charges, and price-lock guarantees—to boost footfall during the festive period. Akshaya Tritiya remains a key sentiment-driven event, often influencing annual jewellery sales cycles.

At the same time, consumer preferences are evolving. Buyers are increasingly opting for lightweight and studded jewellery, balancing affordability with design appeal. Offers like price protection schemes are helping bridge the gap between aspiration and affordability, especially in a high-price environment.

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As the festival approaches, such targeted schemes are expected to play a crucial role in driving conversions, giving both jewellers and customers greater confidence amid uncertain gold price trends.

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Gold rates April 4, 2026

Gold and silver prices remained volatile amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, with markets reacting to uncertainty following US President Donald Trump’s recent address, which offered little clarity on the conflict’s resolution. On Friday, MCX May gold futures closed marginally lower at ₹1,48,101 per 10 grams, while silver May futures dropped sharply by 4.48% to ₹2,32,600 per kg. MCX India remains closed on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

In the physical market, 24K gold was priced around ₹1,49,750 per 10 grams, while 22K gold stood at ₹1,37,271. Silver prices hovered near ₹2,33,340 per kg. Rates varied across cities, with Chennai and Hyderabad quoting slightly higher levels. Retail prices may increase further due to making charges, GST, and local taxes.

