Sovereign Gold Bond 2019-20 series open for premature redemption; check other dates for early redemption

SGB 2019-20 Series X, issued in March 2020, is now eligible for early redemption. Investors can redeem it at Rs 8,596 per unit after five years, with tax-free capital gains upon maturity or RBI-facilitated redemption.

Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) have a maximum tenure of 8 years, but early redemption is permitted after 5 years. Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) have a maximum tenure of 8 years, but early redemption is permitted after 5 years.

The Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) 2019-20 Series X, originally issued on 11 March 2020, is now open for premature redemption starting from 11 March 2025. Investors can redeem these bonds at a set price of Rs 8,596 per unit. This early redemption option comes after the completion of five years from the issue date, aligning with the scheduled interest payment dates. The annual interest rate for these bonds is 2.5%, credited semi-annually, with the interest being taxed as per the investor's income tax slab. 

Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) have a maximum tenure of 8 years, but early redemption is permitted after 5 years. To redeem your SGB units, simply submit a redemption request to your bank, post office, NSDL, CDSL, or Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited at least 30 days prior to the scheduled redemption date.

The option for premature redemption provides investors with financial flexibility, allowing them to access funds if necessary. However, it is crucial for investors to weigh the potential disadvantages, such as forfeiting future gold price appreciation and the interest payments for the remaining bond tenure. The bonds, if held until maturity, come with the benefit of no capital gains tax on redemption for individuals under the provisions of the Income Tax Act, offering a tax-free gain.

Tax implications

When considering the tax implications of premature redemption, it is significant to note that, under the Income Tax Act, redemptions or maturities facilitated by the Reserve Bank of India are not considered transfers. Thus, they do not incur capital gains tax for individuals. Nevertheless, selling SGBs in the secondary market before maturity could lead to capital gains tax. 

"If SGBs are sold in the secondary market before maturity, they will entail capital gains tax depending on their period of holding. As per the latest provisions, if they are held for more than 12 months, the capital gains shall be taxable as long-term, taxed at 12.5 per cent, without any indexation benefits. Otherwise, they shall be taxed as short-term capital gains at applicable slab rates," said Ritika Nayyar, partner at Singhania & Co. 

The decision to redeem gold bonds often hinges on an individual's investment strategy and future needs. "Whether gold bonds should be redeemed or not is a function of whether one wants to stay invested in addition to the equity market or not. Many hold good bonds as they would require gold at a future date on account of a wedding in the family. The gold bonds over the last few years have given returns between 12-14 per cent (inclusive of 2.50 per cent fixed rate of interest) in account of increase in gold prices. The advantage of holding gold bonds is that one need not hold gold physically and also eliminates the need to insure gold or anxiety of theft is also addressed," Diana Mathias, partner at Cignas, said.

How to submit redemption request

For those interested in redeeming their SGB units, it is necessary to submit a redemption request to the respective bank, post office, NSDL, CDSL, or the Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited at least 30 days prior to the scheduled redemption date. This procedural requirement ensures that investors wishing to liquidate their holdings can do so without unnecessary delays, aligning their financial activities with their personal or investment objectives.

Premature withdrawal redemption

The RBI has issued a calendar outlining the premature withdrawal redemption window from April 01, 2025, to September 30, 2025, on its official website. Investors will be able to redeem their SGB units early on designated dates each month during this period. Please note that these dates are subject to change in the event of unexpected holidays.

No.    Tranche                    Issue Date            Premature redemption date
1    2017-18 Series III    October 16, 2017    April 16, 2025
2    2017-18 Series IV    October 23, 2017    April 23, 2025
3    2017-18 Series V    October 30, 2017    April 30, 2025
4    2017-18 Series VI    November 6, 2017    May 6, 2025
5    2017-18 Series VII    November 13, 2017    May 13, 2025
6    2017-18 Series VIII    November 20, 2017    May 20, 2025
7    2017-18 Series IX    November 27, 2017    May 27, 2025
8    2017-18 Series X    December 4, 2017    June 4, 2025
9    2017-18 Series XI    December 11, 2017    June 11, 2025
10    2017-18 Series XII    December 18, 2017    June 18, 2025
11    2017-18 Series XIII    December 26, 2017    June 26, 2025
12    2017-18 Series XIV    January 1, 2018    July 1, 2025
13    2018-19 Series I    May 4, 2018    May 3, 2025
14    2018-19 Series II    October 23, 2018    April 23, 2025
15    2018-19 Series III    November 13, 2018    May 13, 2025
16    2018-19 Series IV    January 1, 2019    July 1, 2025
17    2018-19 Series V    January 22, 2019    July 22, 2025
18    2018-19 Series VI    February 12, 2019    August 12, 2025
19    2019-20 Series I    June 11, 2019    June 11, 2025
20    2019-20 Series II    July 16, 2019    July 16, 2025
21    2019-20 Series III    August 14, 2019    August 14, 2025
22    2019-20 Series IV    September 17, 2019    September 17, 2025
23    2019-20 Series V    October 15, 2019    April 15, 2025
24    2019-20 Series VI    October 30, 2019    April 30, 2025
25    2019-20 Series VII    December 10, 2019    June 10, 2025
26    2019-20 Series VIII    January 21, 2020    July 21, 2025
27    2019-20 Series IX    February 11, 2020    August 11, 2025
28    2019-20 Series X    March 11, 2020    September 11, 2025
29    2020-21 Series I    April 28, 2020    April 28, 2025
30    2020-21, Series II    May 19, 2020    May 19, 2025
31    2020-21, Series III    June 16, 2020    June 16, 2025
32    2020-21, Series IV    July 14, 2025    July 14, 2025
33    2020-21, Series V    August 11, 2020    August 11, 2025
34    2020-21, Series VI    September 8, 2020    September 8, 2025


 

Published on: Mar 12, 2025, 9:14 PM IST
