'Start at 22, earn crores': CA’s 3 investing rules show why boring beats hype every time

In a compelling post on X (formerly Twitter), Chartered Accountant Nitin Kaushik shared a hard-hitting message on wealth creation that has resonated widely with investors across India. Emphasising the power of time and discipline in long-term investing, Kaushik outlined three core principles that he claims no investor ever regrets following — and most regret ignoring.

“Brutal Truth: No one regrets these 3 things in investing… but everyone regrets ignoring them,” Kaushik wrote.

The first is starting early. Kaushik illustrated how a monthly SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) of ₹5,000 started at age 22 can grow to over ₹2 crore by age 55 with a 12% CAGR. But if the same investment begins at 30, one would need to invest ₹12,000 per month to achieve the same result. “Time isn’t just money. It’s compounding in disguise,” he explained.

Second, he highlighted the importance of staying invested, debunking the myth of timing the market. According to Kaushik, missing just the 10 best days in the market over a decade can cut one’s returns by half. “Wealth isn’t built by jumping in & out — it’s built by staying in.”

Third, Kaushik warned investors against short-term noise, such as sensational media headlines predicting crashes and bubbles. He pointed out that despite the frequent doomsday narratives, the Nifty index has surged from 800 to 24,000 in just 25 years.

Kaushik also listed common investing mistakes that lead to regret, including delaying SIPs, panic selling after minor dips, falling for hype-driven assets like crypto or real estate without a plan, and making emotional decisions.

“Want to be rich? Don’t chase the market. Chase discipline. Because the boring investor wins. Every. Single. Time,” he added.

Kaushik’s no-nonsense investing advice comes at a time when retail participation in equities is at an all-time high, but so is the noise — making his reminder to stick to the basics all the more relevant.