'Swipe now, pay for decades': CA warns against ‘easy’ lifestyle trap to impress strangers now

CA Nitin Kaushik has urged Indians to reassess their spending and investment habits, warning that the pursuit of an “easy” lifestyle today often leads to financial hardship later. In a post on X, Kaushik contrasted the short-term convenience of loans and lifestyle expenses with the long-term rewards of disciplined investing.

“Taking a ₹25 lakh loan is easy — just sign papers and swipe — but you’ll repay ₹40-45 lakh over time,” he wrote, cautioning against the hidden costs of debt. He pointed out that while building the same amount as a portfolio requires patience and discipline, it offers true financial freedom without EMIs.

Highlighting everyday spending habits, Kaushik noted that ₹5,000 a month spent on maintaining appearances may seem harmless but adds up to ₹60,000 annually with no returns. In contrast, the same amount invested monthly via SIPs could grow into over ₹30 lakh in 20 years.

“The choice is simple,” Kaushik concluded. “Easy today means hard tomorrow. Hard today means freedom tomorrow. You can either impress strangers now, or retire early and travel the world without debt.”

'Easy life pitfalls'

Many people fall into the trap of prioritising short-term comfort over long-term stability, opting for easy loans, impulse purchases, and lifestyle upgrades that feel rewarding in the moment but create financial strain later.

The “easy” lifestyle — swiping a credit card for luxuries, taking on debt for non-essential assets, or spending consistently to keep up appearances — often comes with hidden costs like high interest payments and missed investment opportunities.

Over time, these habits erode savings and limit wealth-building potential, leaving individuals unprepared for emergencies or retirement. In contrast, disciplined spending, delayed gratification, and consistent investing may seem difficult or unrewarding in the present, but they compound into financial security, independence, and the freedom to enjoy life without the burden of debt.