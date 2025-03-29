Tax saving for FY25: Tax-Saving FDs offered by banks vs PPF, SCSS for financial year-end planning

As the financial year 2024-25 approaches its conclusion, many investors are evaluating tax-saving options to optimise their portfolios. Among the popular choices are fixed deposits (FDs), Public Provident Fund (PPF), and the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS), all of which are eligible for deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961. These instruments provide varied benefits across different risk appetites and investment strategies, each with distinct characteristics influencing their appeal to investors.

A tax-saving fixed deposit allows you to invest and claim tax deduction under section 80C. Tax-saving FDs, offered by many prominent Indian banks, present a low-risk investment avenue with interest rates between 2% and 8%. Despite their relatively modest returns, FDs are favoured by risk-averse investors due to their assured returns and fixed tenures.

However, they might not offer as competitive a return when inflation is considered. The secure nature of FDs makes them a preferred option for those looking to safeguard their principal with a reliable return, especially as the financial year ends and tax planning becomes a priority.

Investors have the opportunity to claim a deduction of up to Rs.1.5 lakh per year by investing in a tax-saving fixed deposit account. Some key features of this investment option include:

A lock-in period of 5 years

Taxation on the interest earned

Higher interest-earning potential compared to savings accounts

Only allows for a one-time lump sum deposit

TDS applicable on interest earned

Minimum tenure for tax benefits is five years, extendable for a longer period

Flexibility in deposit amounts to suit the investor's preferences

Eligibility for income tax deductions of up to Rs.1,50,000 annually under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

PPF

The PPF is a government-backed long-term savings scheme. The government has kept the interest rate for the Public Provident Fund Scheme at 7.1% for April-June quarter of 2025. The interest rate is reviewed periodically by the government. With a maturity period of 15 years, PPF stands out for offering tax-free maturity proceeds, appealing to investors seeking secured, long-term growth.

The PPF's tax advantages under Section 80C, along with its tax-free maturity benefits, make it a compelling choice for individuals focused on building a long-term financial foundation with government assurance.

SCSS or Senior Citizen Savings Scheme

The SCSS, another government-sponsored scheme, is tailored for senior citizens, providing them with a dependable annual return of more than 8%.The government has kept the interest rate for the SCSS at 8.2% for April-June quarter of 2025. This scheme offers a maturity period of five years, with the possibility of extending it for an additional three years.

The SCSS is particularly beneficial for retired individuals seeking a regular income stream while ensuring their investment qualifies for tax deductions under Section 80C. This scheme not only provides financial security but also supports senior citizens in managing their post-retirement expenses effectively.

Government Savings Scheme Interest Rates (FY 2025–26)

Savings Scheme Interest Rate Public Provident Fund (PPF) 7.1% Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana 8.2% National Savings Certificate (NSC) 7.7% Senior Citizens’ Saving Scheme (SCSS) 8.2%

Other tools

While these instruments cater to different investor needs, other options like Equity-Linked Savings Schemes (ELSS) and National Savings Certificates (NSC) also offer tax-saving benefits. ELSS funds, known for their potential to deliver high returns—some over 15% annualised in recent years—come with a shorter lock-in period of three years. Meanwhile, the NSC offers a 7.7% interest rate with a five-year maturity, balancing stability and growth. These options, alongside the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, which offers an 8% return for securing a girl child's future, provide investors with diverse choices to meet their financial goals effectively. Assessing these options in terms of risk, return, and tax implications is crucial for optimising one's investment strategy as the fiscal year draws to a close.

