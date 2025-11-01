The next decade could be India’s most powerful financial story yet; here's a cheatcode for investors

Amid market volatility and debates over valuations, a quiet yet powerful transformation is underway in India’s financial and economic landscape. CA Nitin Kaushik captured this sentiment in a widely shared post on X, arguing that the next decade could become “India’s most powerful financial story yet — but only for those who stay invested long enough to see it unfold.”

Kaushik’s thread struck a chord with investors and market watchers, offering a zoomed-out perspective that moves beyond daily stock swings and short-term speculation. He projected that India’s GDP could triple to $9–10 trillion over the next 8–10 years, driven by deep structural reforms, expanding manufacturing capacity, digitalisation, and growing consumer demand.

“This isn’t just about GDP numbers,” Kaushik wrote. “It’s about the transformation of a nation — from consumers to creators, from savers to investors.”

A trillion-dollar transformation

Kaushik broke down the growth math: India’s current economic output of about $3.4 trillion would need to compound at roughly 9% annually to reach the $10 trillion milestone by 2035. That rate, he noted, isn’t wishful thinking — it’s already reflected in the pace of expansion across highways, fintech, manufacturing, and startups.

Unlike past growth cycles concentrated in metros, this momentum is geographically dispersed. Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are becoming industrial hubs, while homegrown entrepreneurs are building globally competitive enterprises. “The story is expanding in every direction,” Kaushik observed.

Corporate profits

A key pillar of this optimism lies in India’s corporate profit engine. Kaushik estimated that the combined profits of listed and unlisted firms — now around $225 billion — could more than double to $500–550 billion within the next decade.

He highlighted how Indian businesses are no longer confined to traditional boundaries: “Automakers are entering EVs, tech companies are moving into finance, and manufacturers are venturing into energy solutions. This diversification isn’t random — it’s strategic.”

As companies scale, the stock market’s total capitalization, currently near $4.5 trillion, could grow to $11–13 trillion by 2035, he predicted. For investors, this represents not just economic expansion but a once-in-a-generation wealth creation opportunity.

“Your portfolio today could be participating in the creation of trillions of dollars of new wealth,” Kaushik wrote. “And this time, it’s not just FIIs — it’s everyday Indians driving it through SIPs and equity investing.”

The rise of the retail investor

The democratisation of investing is central to Kaushik’s vision. Millions of new investors have entered the markets through systematic investment plans (SIPs), digital platforms, and fractional ownership models. This shift from fixed deposits to financial assets marks a deep behavioral change — one that could define India’s next growth phase.

Kaushik cautioned investors to stay grounded through volatility, likening the economy’s progress to three rising curves — GDP, corporate profits, and market capitalization — all compounding over time.

“Yes, there will be dips and corrections,” he noted. “But when the foundation is this strong, temporary declines only create long-term opportunities.”

He concluded with a reminder that has resonated widely across India’s growing investor community:

“We are not in a short-term rally. We are in the middle of a structural transformation. The next decade could redefine what wealth creation looks like — for businesses, for investors, and for the entire economy. Stay invested. Stay patient. The real compounding isn’t in returns — it’s in conviction.”