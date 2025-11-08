The real ROI of learning: Why experts say 10% of your income should go into upskilling

In an economy where skills evolve faster than job descriptions, professionals are increasingly realising that education doesn’t end with a degree—it’s a lifelong investment. The question, however, remains: how much should one actually spend to stay relevant?

Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO of TeamLease EdTech, believes upskilling must be treated as a planned life expense, not an occasional splurge. “A reasonable guideline is to dedicate up to 10% of your monthly income to learning,” he says, adding that the proportion can vary depending on career stage. “For those early in their careers, shorter and stackable credentials can create strong entry value. For experienced professionals, the same investment might go toward leadership or tech-specialisation programs.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to Rooj, consistency matters more than the amount itself. “Steady, incremental learning delivers a higher career ROI than sporadic, one-time certifications,” he notes. The returns might not be immediate, but over time, regular skilling ensures employability and adaptability in a shifting job market.

As the cost of professional courses rises, many are unsure whether education loans for upskilling make sense. Rooj says it depends on the timing and purpose of the course. “If a program directly enhances employability—say, an AI or management course aligned with future job trends—then a loan can be a rational investment,” he explains. However, he emphasises that today’s market offers far more affordable alternatives, such as hybrid degrees, digital apprenticeships, and modular certifications. “The smartest learners compare opportunity cost, duration, and placement potential before spending. The investment should always tie back to tangible career outcomes.”

Advertisement

For Rooj, the value of upskilling is clear: it is as essential as insurance or savings. “Recent data shows that up to 44% of current job skills will change within five years,” he points out. “That makes learning the new career insurance.” Unlike financial assets, the ROI of upskilling manifests in non-monetary ways—job security, salary growth, and the ability to adapt to evolving roles. “Building learning into one’s annual financial plan ensures long-term career stability in an unpredictable market,” Rooj says.

Adding to this, Arindam Mukherjee, Co-founder and CEO of NextLeap, calls continuous learning a “necessity, not an option.” He explains, “With technology evolving at a rapid pace and AI collapsing traditional talent stacks, you have to keep upskilling to stay relevant.”

Advertisement

Mukherjee believes the motivation behind learning determines its effectiveness. “Spending on upskilling is a choice—if you’re self-driven, there’s abundant free content to help you learn. But if you lack that discipline, investing in a structured program that provides guidance and accountability might be a better option,” he says.

His advice is simple: start small, but stay consistent. “To become 1% better every day, devote the time—skip one meeting or one OTT episode and spend that time learning instead. That’s often enough to keep you growing.”

Both experts agree: upskilling isn’t a discretionary spend—it’s the foundation of future employability. In a world where technology resets the rules every few years, learning is no longer a luxury. It’s the new survival strategy.