This flexi cap fund has grown Rs 10,000 SIP to Rs 1.79 crore in 21 years. Check details 

Canara Robeco Flexicap Fund has recently completed 21 years of its existence. The flexi cap fund, which was launched on September 16, 2003, has delivered a CAGR of 18.31% to investors as compared to 17.23% delivered by its benchmark index, BSE 500 TRI, and 17.58% delivered by the additional benchmark index, BSE SENSEX TRI. To be precise, over different time periods are: the fund's returns are 34.36% in 1 year, 14.07% in 3 years), 21.58% in 5 years, and 18.31% (since its launch). The Assets Under Management (AUM) of the Canara Robeco Flexicap Fund is Rs. 13,510.37 crores as of August 30, 2024.

Flexicap funds refer to equity funds with the flexibility to invest in any market cap segment - large-cap, mid-cap, or small-cap stocks, without restrictions. This flexibility allows the fund manager to adjust the allocation of the fund in response to market conditions, opportunities, and valuations.

A lump sum investment of Rs 10,000 in the fund at inception would have grown to Rs. 3.39 as on August 30, 2024, as against its benchmark of Rs 2.82 lakh. On the other hand, a regular monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 in the fund at inception, which would be a total of Rs 25.50 lakh today, would have grown to Rs 1.79 crore as on August 30, 2024. The fund has mainly invested in large, mid and small cap stocks.

The Canara Robeco Flexicap Fund predominantly follows a bottom-up investment approach. It invests in fundamentally strong companies. To identify sectoral themes based on available opportunities, the fund takes a top-down approach. The fund is primarily invested in sectors such as Financial, Automobile, Technology, Services, and Energy. It has allocated lesser funds in the Financial and Automobile sectors as compared to other funds in the same category. The top 5 holdings of the fund include ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Bharti Airtel Ltd.

The Canara Robeco Flexicap Fund can invest 65% to 100% of the investment amount in equities and equity related instruments and 0% to 35% in debt and money market instruments. The fund is managed by Shridatta Bhandwaldar, Head Equities, and Pranav Gokhale, Fund Manager.

“Our Flexicap Fund is a growth quality tilt portfolio with some blend of cyclicals. The fund is focused on largecap stocks to bring in liquidity to the portfolio and few mid and small cap stocks with high conviction. Investors may also benefit from different market phases and market volatility through flexicap funds. The Canara Robeco Flexicap fund invests in companies with sustainable business models to gain from the Indian growth story. The portfolio is spread across 67 stocks with the top 10 stocks contributing 37% of the net assets. Diversification across market capitalization might provide risk adjusted returns for investors. Our fund invests in compounders which are companies operating in a competitive environment but have a unique business model to assist investors generate returns year on year," said Shridatta Bhandwaldar, Head Equities, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund.

“The flexicap fund category is one of the largest in the Indian Mutual Fund industry. In fact, a report by AMFI stated that the AUM of flexicap funds at Rs. 4.29 lakhs was the second highest among all equity categories as of 30th August, 2024. At Rs. 13,510.37 crores of AUM as on 30th August,2024, the Canara Robeco Flexicap Fund is the third largest scheme among our equity funds. The Canara Robeco Flexicap Fund has seen several market cycles over 21 years. It has sailed through market sentiments, whether that of the financial crises in 2008 or during the COVID-19 pandemic in the year 2020. Investments in this fund could give investors an opportunity to invest across market capitalization,” said Gaurav Goyal, National Head Sales and Marketing, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund.