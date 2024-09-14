This large-cap fund gave over Rs 1 crore in return with Rs 9,000 monthly SIP for 20 years

Mutual fund investment: Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund has recently completed 20 years. Established in 2004, this open-ended equity scheme primarily focuses on investing in large cap stocks and has consistently provided impressive returns to its investors over the years. The large cap fund has historically demonstrated strong performance.

Since its inception, the fund has delivered an impressive return of 17.02%. Over the past 15 years, investors have benefited from a return of 14.76%, and over the last 10 years, the return stands at 14.36%. It is important to note that the fund is benchmarked against NIFTY 100 - TRI, which saw returns of 13.63% and 13.96% over the same respective periods.

For instance, a monthly Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) of Rs 9,000 in the fund since its inception has resulted in a total of Rs 1.01 crore with an annualized return of 14.91%. Looking at the past decade, the value of a monthly SIP of Rs 9,000 would have grown to Rs 26,71,229.

Similarly, a SIP of Rs 10,000 per month since 2004 has yielded a total of Rs 1.33 crore with an internal rate of return (XIRR) of 15.14%. Over the past decade, this monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 would have grown to Rs 29.52 lakh, achieving an XIRR of 17.29%.

On the other hand, if an investor had chosen to invest a lump sum of Rs 1 lakh in the fund at the time of its inception, the value would have grown to Rs 23.10 lakh, resulting in a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.02%. Similarly, the same Rs 1 lakh investment made 10 years ago would have amounted to Rs 3.83 lakh, demonstrating a CAGR of 14.37%.

Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund Returns

1-Year: 41.66%

3-Year: 19.72%

5-Year 22.58%

10-Year: 15.78%

Since Inception 17.29%

Fund in focus

> Investment Objective: The investment objective of the Scheme is to generate long-term capital growth from a diversified and actively managed portfolio of equity and equity related securities by predominantly investing in large market capitalization companies.

> The scheme has exceeded its benchmark in six out of the past ten years, with notable outperformance in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2023. The fund has just offered negative returns in 2016 and 2018.

> The Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund Direct-Growth scheme demonstrates a track record of delivering returns that align with the performance of similar funds in its category.

> It has shown above-average proficiency in managing losses during market downturns. The majority of the fund's assets are allocated to sectors such as Financial, Energy, Automobile, Technology, and Services.

> Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund has around 51 stocks in its portfolio. Its top 5 holdings are in ICICI Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd..

> The fund is managed by Jitendra Sriram and Miten Vora.

