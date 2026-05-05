US vs India living: Why this entrepreneur left America for Goa—and says life is...

As inflation and lifestyle costs surge in developed economies, a growing number of professionals are re-evaluating where they live and work. Elliot Rosenberg, a US citizen who moved to India nine years ago, is one such example. Now based in Goa, he says he enjoys a comfortable lifestyle for under ₹1 lakh a month—something he found increasingly difficult in the United States.

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In a detailed LinkedIn post, Rosenberg described his move as a turning point. “I made a rare financial decision 12 years ago… and it has changed my finances (and life) forever,” he wrote. While he agrees with conventional personal finance advice—budgeting, investing long-term, and building multiple income streams—he believes structural costs in the US make it harder to achieve financial independence.

“The only problem? America is… expensive! Inflation is bad, but ‘lifestyle creep’ is worse,” he said, highlighting the social pressure to spend on restaurants, events, and leisure activities. According to him, these expectations often become necessary just to maintain friendships, gradually eroding savings.

Seeking an alternative, Rosenberg moved abroad soon after college, starting with Brazil. “Life was way cheaper there than where my friends had moved: NYC, DC, SF,” he noted. After travelling across 17 countries in Asia, he eventually settled in India, where he has built both a personal and professional life.

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“I met my wife here, became close to her family, learned Hindi, have made lifelong bonds, and started two businesses,” he wrote. Today, he lives in a coastal town in Goa, describing a lifestyle that includes surfing, hiking, and community gatherings.

The financial contrast is stark. Rosenberg says his monthly expenses include about $630 (roughly ₹52,000) in rent for a furnished two-bedroom home with amenities, $250 on groceries, and $80 for household help. “The lifestyle and freedom I have wouldn’t be possible if everything weren’t 80% cheaper here,” he added.

His experience highlights the concept of “location arbitrage,” where individuals earn in stronger currencies but spend in lower-cost economies. This allows for greater financial flexibility, especially for entrepreneurs and remote workers.

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Despite the advantages, Rosenberg acknowledged that living abroad comes with trade-offs. However, he remains clear about his preference. “We don’t stress about money, and we each get to take risks without fear,” he said, referring to running businesses that serve US-based clients.

While he continues to visit the US annually and values his roots, Rosenberg questions whether more people might benefit from a similar move. As living costs continue to rise globally, his story underscores how geography can play a decisive role in financial well-being and lifestyle choices.

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