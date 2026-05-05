NPS exit planning: How to choose the best annuity amid tax, inflation and return trade-offs

The National Pension System (NPS) has become more flexible in recent years, but that flexibility has shifted a greater burden of decision-making onto retirees. With mandatory annuitisation now reduced to just 20%, investors can withdraw a larger portion of their retirement corpus — but must carefully decide how much to lock into guaranteed income versus market-linked options.

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At the centre of this decision lies the annuity—a product designed to provide steady, pension-like income after retirement. While often seen as conservative, annuities continue to play a crucial role in ensuring financial stability, especially for essential expenses.

Why annuities remain relevant

Financial planners typically recommend that retirees use annuity income to cover fixed monthly costs. The appeal is simple: predictability. Unlike market-linked instruments, annuities offer fixed payouts irrespective of market volatility or interest rate movements.

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However, they are not without drawbacks. Annuity income is taxed at slab rates, offers limited liquidity, and often fails to keep pace with inflation over long periods. This has led to growing interest in alternatives like Systematic Withdrawal Plans (SWPs), which offer flexibility and tax efficiency—but also come with market risk.

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Flexibility brings new complexity

The reduction in mandatory annuitisation has introduced a key dilemma: how much to allocate to guaranteed income versus growth-oriented withdrawals.

Ranbheer Singh Dhariwal, Group Head, Social Security & Welfare at Protean eGov, explains, “Although up to 80% can be withdrawn, only 60% is tax-free, so the financial decision should balance taxation, stability, and risk appetite.”

He adds that a hybrid approach often works best, combining the stability of annuities with the growth potential of market-linked strategies.

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Similarly, Rajesh Khandagale, Senior Vice President – NPS at KFin Technologies, notes that annuities suit risk-averse investors, while SWPs are better aligned with those having a longer time horizon and higher risk tolerance. In essence, the choice depends on factors like investment horizon, behavioural discipline, and capital preservation needs.

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Wide variation in annuity payouts

A critical but often ignored factor is the variation in annuity payouts across insurers. For similar investments, differences can exceed ₹50,000 annually, making comparison essential before selecting a provider.

Experts caution against choosing products based solely on headline rates.

Dhariwal emphasises, “One must focus on post-tax income and predictability, not just rates.”

He also highlights the importance of evaluating service quality, including customer support, life certificate processes, and overall servicing efficiency.

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What to evaluate before choosing an annuity

1. Post-tax returns over headline rates

Since annuity income is fully taxable, investors should compare net income rather than advertised returns.

2. Annuity structure and payout options

Higher payouts typically come without return of purchase price, while options offering spouse protection or capital return can reduce income by 25–30%.

3. Insurer strength and reliability

Given the long-term nature of annuities, the financial stability and regulatory standing of the insurer are critical considerations. Khandagale notes that all PFRDA-approved annuity service providers are vetted, but differences can still exist in terms of service quality and charges.

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4. Liquidity and flexibility constraints

Annuities are largely illiquid, making it important to align them with essential income needs rather than discretionary spending.

5. Inflation and long-term purchasing power

Annuity payouts typically remain fixed, which means their real value declines over time. This is where SWPs can complement annuities by offering growth potential, albeit with risk.

Annuity vs SWP

The debate between annuities and SWPs is often framed as either-or, but experts suggest a more balanced approach.

Dhariwal notes that SWPs can help counter inflation but come with market risks, while annuities provide stability but may lag rising costs. A mix of both, he suggests, can ensure income security alongside growth.

Khandagale also points out that while SWPs can potentially deliver better returns over the long term, they require disciplined withdrawal strategies and careful asset allocation to avoid capital erosion.

Investors should note

As NPS evolves into a more flexible retirement vehicle, the onus is increasingly on investors to design their own income strategy. Annuities, despite their limitations, remain a critical pillar for ensuring predictable income.

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The key lies in not chasing the highest payout, but in evaluating annuities through a broader lens—post-tax income, product structure, insurer reliability, and long-term suitability. In most cases, a blended approach combining annuities with market-linked withdrawals may offer the most resilient retirement income strategy.

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