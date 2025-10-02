'Warren Buffett's sudden endorsement...': Robert Kiyosaki weighs in on gold, silver price surge

Gold and silver have rallied sharply over the past year, gaining more than 50% amid global financial uncertainty. The surge has once again highlighted the role of precious metals as safe-haven assets and reignited a long-standing debate between two of the world’s most influential voices in finance — Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, and Warren Buffett, legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.

For years, Buffett dismissed gold and silver as “non-productive assets,” arguing that they have no inherent utility compared with businesses or stocks that generate earnings. Yet his recent endorsement of the metals has raised eyebrows, particularly since he once famously described gold as being dug out of the ground only to be buried again.

Kiyosaki, who has consistently supported investments in precious metals and cryptocurrencies, seized the opportunity to criticise Buffett. In a post on X, he said: “Even though Buffett trashed gold and silver investors like me for years, his sudden endorsement must mean stocks and bonds are about to crash.”

— Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) October 1, 2025



Even though Buffet shit on gold and silver investors like me… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) October 1, 2025

Buffett’s shift

Buffett’s earlier remarks about gold were unequivocal. In 1998, he called it a useless asset, fit only for storage. But his latest acknowledgement of its role as a safe-haven has been interpreted as a response to today’s volatile economic conditions.

For Kiyosaki, this shift is telling. He argues that if even Buffett is turning to precious metals, it could be a signal that the equity and bond markets are headed for turbulent times.

Kiyosaki’s long-time strategy

Kiyosaki has long urged investors to diversify away from traditional assets and put money into gold, silver, and cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. In his view, these instruments protect wealth in times of high inflation, geopolitical stress, or currency weakness.

With global inflationary pressures rising, trade disputes escalating, and geopolitical tensions simmering, the personal finance guru insists that investors should prepare for a potential financial downturn. He even warns of a looming crisis that could rival the Great Depression of 1929.

“Precious metals and crypto are the safest bets when paper assets collapse,” he has repeatedly said, reinforcing his belief that investors should brace for what he calls an inevitable storm.

What’s driving the rally?

The steep climb in gold and silver prices reflects a combination of factors. A weaker dollar, fears of slowing global growth, and ongoing geopolitical risks have all contributed to higher demand for safe assets. Precious metals are also benefiting from concerns around central bank policies and rising government debt levels.

This environment, according to Kiyosaki, validates his long-held position that traditional instruments like stocks and bonds are vulnerable. He believes investors who prepare early by shifting to gold, silver, and crypto will weather the crisis better.

Philosophies vs views

While Buffett has always prioritised companies with strong fundamentals, Kiyosaki has consistently highlighted alternative stores of value. The contrast in their philosophies has often been stark. Yet Buffett’s softened stance on gold suggests that market realities are reshaping even the most traditional investment outlooks.

For now, Kiyosaki sees Buffett’s move as a confirmation of his own warnings. Whether or not a major downturn materialises, the current rally in gold and silver shows that investors worldwide are seeking safety outside of conventional markets.