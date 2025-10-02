Gold and silver prices have reached historic levels as geopolitical tensions, speculation over US Federal Reserve rate cuts, and a record-low Indian rupee prompt investors to turn to safe-haven assets. Amid this rally, market veteran Gurmeet Chadha has issued a warning: do not let euphoria lead to unbalanced portfolios. While sharp gains in precious metals are tempting, Chadha emphasizes the importance of discipline, especially given the unpredictable nature of commodity cycles. The rupee's decline has further fuelled domestic prices, making gold and silver more expensive for Indian investors.

Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) have climbed to a record Rs 1,18,444 per 10 grams, while silver has soared to Rs 1,44,844 per kilogram. These moves reflect a confluence of factors, including the US Senate's failure to extend government funding, raising the threat of a potential shutdown and increasing the appeal of safe assets. Softer US labour data has also heightened expectations of earlier-than-anticipated rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, typically favouring non-yielding assets such as gold.

In response, Gurmeet Chadha, Managing Partner and CIO at Complete Circle, has cautioned investors against unbridled enthusiasm for gold and silver. In a recent post, Chadha stated that a 5-10% allocation to precious metals within a portfolio is reasonable, but urged restraint: "don’t get carried away." His remarks reflect concerns that the current rally could tempt investors to overallocate to commodities at the expense of diversification.

Chadha's warning is significant given the emotional pressures of rapidly rising asset classes. He notes that, while the rally may appear compelling, commodity cycles are unpredictable and can involve considerable volatility. "Commodities can have long cycles," Chadha said, reminding investors that historical trends in precious metals are marked by extended periods of correction and consolidation.

And yes they price correct & time correct too!! — Gurmeet Chadha (@connectgurmeet) September 30, 2025

The consensus is that while precious metals can act as effective hedges during periods of crisis and uncertainty, they should constitute only a modest share of any portfolio. Overexposure to gold and silver may increase vulnerability to market corrections and reduce the benefits of diversification. Chadha further cautioned, "They price correct, and time correct too," highlighting the risk of sharp reversals after strong rallies.

Silver's recent rally has brought prices close to levels last seen in 2011, when the metal reached its all-time high of $49.8 per ounce. The fact that it has taken 14 years for silver to revisit these levels underscores Chadha's point about the slow-burn nature of commodity cycles.

Market activity reveals that traders are increasingly seeking to hedge against uncertainty by turning to gold and silver, especially as volatility across equity and currency markets remains elevated. Analysts note that while gold and silver can offer protection during turbulent periods, investor sentiment can shift rapidly as macroeconomic conditions evolve, emphasizing the need for a measured approach to portfolio construction.

As the precious metals rally continues, Chadha's message resonates: maintain composure and avoid impulsive investment decisions. The potential for further gains remains, but so does the risk of abrupt corrections. Gold and silver should be integrated thoughtfully into a well-balanced portfolio, with a clear understanding of the cyclical and sometimes unpredictable nature of commodities.