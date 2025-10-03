Wealth advisor pays just ₹160 for power: He made one change most people haven’t considered

What if your electricity bill dropped to just ₹160 a month—and stayed there for years? No tricks, no meter errors—just one investment that flips you from paying for power to producing it.

That’s exactly what happened to Sujith SS, founder of personal finance platform Moneydhan.com. After installing a 5 KW on-grid rooftop solar system, his monthly electricity cost plunged from ₹3,000 to just ₹160.

The system cost him ₹3 lakh, but thanks to a ₹78,000 government subsidy, his final outflow was around ₹2.2 lakh. With annual savings of ₹36,000, Sujith expects the system to fully pay for itself in less than six years.

“After that, it’s free energy every single day,” Sujith wrote in a widely shared LinkedIn post. “This is how you shift from a paying consumer to a producing asset-owner.”

His solar-powered setup now runs everything from an electric geyser, induction stove, dishwasher, washing machine, to a water pump. He plans to add an EV car and scooter, both powered by his rooftop.

For Sujith, this isn’t just about cost—it’s about reclaiming control. “Our grandparents raised cows for milk and dug their own wells. They were producers. This is our modern version of that,” he said.

Because it’s an on-grid system, surplus power can be credited back via net metering, reducing dependence on the grid without requiring battery storage.