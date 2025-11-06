What if you die tomorrow? Investment banker says keep these documents in “In Case of Death” folder ready in your laptop

Few people think about death until it’s too late — and fewer still leave behind a roadmap for their loved ones. In an age where most of our financial and legal lives are digital, experts warn that not preparing for sudden death can leave families struggling with paperwork, frozen accounts, and legal confusion.

Advertisement

Related Articles

To prevent that, CA Sarthak Ahuja, entrepreneur and investor, shared a detailed guide on LinkedIn urging people to maintain an “In Case of Death” folder on their computer or cloud drive. The idea, he says, is not to be morbid, but to protect your family from unnecessary hardship.

“Every person should have one folder in their computer called the ‘In Case of Death’ folder,” Ahuja writes. “It ensures your assets are managed, your wishes are honored, and your loved ones don’t face legal or financial chaos.”

The “In Case of Death” folder

According to Ahuja, this folder should be neatly divided into five key sections covering all aspects of life — from identification and inheritance to digital access.

Advertisement

1. Personal IDs

Store all key identity and personal documents, including:

Birth and marriage certificates

Aadhaar, PAN, and passport copies

Divorce decrees, if any

Name change affidavits or gazette notifications

“These documents establish your legal identity and personal history — the first step in handling succession matters,” Ahuja explains.

2. Legal and estate management

This section should contain documents that establish how your assets and responsibilities will be distributed:

The latest registered will, preferably notarised

Succession certificates for movable assets

Guardianship papers for minor children or dependents

He advises individuals to consult a trusted lawyer for drafting and updating wills, and to ensure that probate proceedings (court validation of a will) are completed where necessary.

Advertisement

3. Financial assets and accounts

Here’s where most complications arise after a person’s death. Ahuja suggests maintaining:

Bank account details and recent statements

Demat and trading account credentials

Mutual fund, insurance, and investment portfolio details

Outstanding loan information

Bank locker or safe deposit box details and access methods

“This single folder could save weeks of searching through emails and paperwork,” he says. “It helps your nominees or legal heirs act swiftly.”

4. Property and business ownership

Real estate and business assets are often where family disputes arise. Keep copies of:

Property title deeds and registration documents

Mortgage and rental agreements

Business incorporation documents, shareholding structure, and succession plans

5. Digital assets and passwords

In today’s digital age, access to your online world is as important as your bank details. Ahuja advises including:

Email recovery information

Social media legacy contact preferences (e.g., Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn)

Domain names, cloud storage access, and valuable digital subscriptions

To manage passwords securely, Ahuja recommends password managers like 1Password, NordPass, or Keeper, which allow users to add emergency contacts who can access credentials after a defined period of inactivity.

Advertisement

“These tools even generate printable PDFs for emergency access that can be stored securely in your folder,” he notes.

Keep trusted people in the loop

The most critical step, Ahuja adds, is communication. “Tell your family or a trusted person where this folder is stored and how to access it,” he advises. “Even the most carefully curated information is useless if no one can find it.”

He suggests keeping both a digital backup and a physical copy of key papers, with access protected by a password manager or sealed instructions.

Planning for the unexpected

The idea, Ahuja says, is not to dwell on death but to plan responsibly. “You don’t build an emergency fund because you expect an emergency — you do it because you care about your loved ones,” he writes.

In an increasingly digital and fragmented world, an “In Case of Death” folder may be the most practical form of care one can leave behind — ensuring that when the unthinkable happens, your family can focus on healing, not hunting for documents.