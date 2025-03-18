Which one is better Mahila Samman Savings Certificate or Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana; check investment details, deadlines  

The Mahila Samman Savings Certificate (MSSC) and the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) are two financial schemes designed to cater primarily to the savings needs of women and girls. The MSSC is a short-term savings option aimed at providing a risk-free investment avenue with stable returns. On the other hand, the SSY, launched in 2015 under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative, facilitates long-term savings for the education and marriage of a girl child. Each scheme offers distinct benefits and caters to different financial objectives, making it crucial for prospective investors to understand their differences.

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate (MSSC) scheme, introduced in the Union Budget 2023-24, aims to provide women with a secure and profitable investment option, promoting a habit of long-term savings and financial self-reliance.

Starting from April 1, 2023, the scheme can be accessed through Post Offices, specified Public Sector Banks, and certain eligible Private Sector Banks. It will remain active until March 31, 2025, ensuring individuals have sufficient time to take part in this financial scheme. Therefore, you still have 12 days to invest in it.

The MSSC is notable for its fixed interest rate of 7.5 per cent, making it a secure choice for those seeking prompt savings without exposure to market risks. With a tenure of just two years, it allows for partial withdrawals, thus offering flexibility.

The deposit limits for the MSSC range from a minimum of Rs 1,000 to a maximum of Rs 2 lakh, allowing savers to choose amounts suitable to their financial situations. Significantly, the scheme is open to all Indian women, including minors, with the account managed by a guardian. This accessibility ensures that women from various financial backgrounds can benefit from this savings plan.

Conversely, the SSY is designed for long-term financial planning, particularly for parents looking to secure their daughter's future. It offers a slightly higher interest rate of 8.2 per cent, compounded annually, which can yield substantial returns over time. Depositors are required to contribute for a span of 15 years, with the account maturing after 21 years or upon the girl's marriage after turning 18. The SSY also accommodates partial withdrawals after the girl reaches 18, allowing the use of up to 50 per cent of the accumulated funds for higher education. Furthermore, the SSY offers significant tax benefits, with deductions of up to Rs 1.5 lakh annually under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, making it a tax-efficient savings vehicle.

When comparing the two, the choice largely depends on the investor's financial goals and time horizons. The MSSC is better suited for those with short-term goals, providing immediate but moderate returns with minimal risk. In contrast, the SSY is advantageous for those with long-term aspirations, especially for parents planning to fund their daughter's education and marriage. Both schemes have their strengths, with the MSSC's shorter tenure offering quicker access to funds, while the SSY's longer investment period potentially yields greater gains due to the power of compounding and additional tax incentives.

Ultimately, selecting between the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate and the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana requires careful consideration of one's financial priorities. For immediate financial goals or liquidity needs, the MSSC may be preferable. Conversely, for those prioritising long-term security for their daughter's future, the SSY stands out as a robust option. The decision should align with the individual's savings strategy and life stage, ensuring that the chosen scheme effectively supports their financial planning.