Why your rent agreement is always 11 months — and how it quietly costs you more

Rent agreement: If you’ve ever rented a house in India, you’ve likely signed an 11-month agreement. It feels standard—but it’s actually a workaround that shapes how much you pay, how long you can stay, and how much control you really have over your home.

At the centre of this system is an old law. Under the Registration Act, 1908, any lease of 12 months or more must be formally registered, which means additional costs like stamp duty and more paperwork. By keeping agreements at 11 months, landlords avoid this entirely—and that’s why almost every rental contract you see follows this format.

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Why is your rent agreement always 11 months

This isn’t random — it’s strategic. Abhishek Raj, Founder and CEO, Jenika Ventures, puts it simply: “By limiting leases to eleven months, landlords avoid mandatory registration costs and sidestep tenant-friendly provisions that kick in with longer contracts.”

For you, this means your agreement is designed to stay short-term from the start. It prevents situations where tenants gain stronger legal protections after staying longer, which older rent laws sometimes allow.

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How it impacts your rent

The biggest effect you feel is on pricing. Kanwar Pal Singh, Founder, Investor Home Solutions (IHS), explains: “The 11-month agreement allows landlords to reset rents annually in line with market spikes while avoiding long, drawn-out legal disputes.”

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In practical terms, this means your rent is not stable. Every 11 months, your landlord can increase it—sometimes modestly, sometimes sharply, especially in high-demand cities. You’re essentially renegotiating your cost of living every year.

What you gain vs what you risk

There are some advantages—but they come with clear trade-offs.

Pranndeep Singh, Managing Director & Founder, White Flower Developers, says: “Short-term agreements bring flexibility for both sides, but the trade-off is the lack of long-term stability for tenants.”

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Here’s how that plays out for you:

What works in your favour:

You’re not locked in long-term—you can move cities or houses easily

Commitments are shorter, which suits early-career professionals

You can renegotiate terms if the market softens

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Where you lose out:

No long-term security: Your landlord can choose not to renew

Regular rent hikes: You face increases almost every year

Weaker protection: Unregistered agreements can be harder to enforce legally

High deposits: Large upfront payments remain the norm, and refunds can be disputed

The hidden imbalance

Even if it doesn’t feel obvious, the system tilts in favour of landlords.

Because renewal isn’t guaranteed, you’re often negotiating from a weaker position. The cost of moving—financially and emotionally—makes many renters accept higher rents or unfavourable terms just to stay put.

At the same time, legal recourse is not always straightforward. If disputes arise over deposits or eviction, the lack of a registered agreement can complicate matters.

You might be stuck

The 11-month model works because it fits how Indian cities function today—fast-moving, high-demand, and legally complex. It gives landlords flexibility and reduces their risk in a system where court cases can take years. For renters like you, it offers mobility—but at the cost of predictability.

What is your takeaway?

The system may offer flexibility, but the trade-offs are real—and they largely work against you.

No long-term certainty: Every 11 months, your housing situation resets. Renewal isn’t assured, leaving you exposed to sudden moves or tough renegotiations.

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Recurring rent pressure: Short contracts give landlords pricing power. You’re likely to face regular rent hikes, especially in high-demand areas.

Limited legal protection: Unregistered agreements can weaken your position in disputes, making issues like deposit recovery or eviction harder to contest.

Heavy upfront outflow: Security deposits — often 2 to 10 months’ rent — tie up a significant chunk of your money, with refunds not always smooth.

Uneven bargaining power: With non-renewal always on the table, you may end up accepting higher rents or stricter terms just to avoid the hassle of relocating.