360 ONE Asset's new multi asset fund: All you need to know

360 ONE Asset has launched the 360 ONE Multi Asset Allocation Fund. This open-ended scheme invests across various asset classes, providing a diversified strategy to spread risk amid global economic and geopolitical uncertainties. The fund is designed to allocate 15% to 35% in equities for long-term growth, 25% to 50% in debt for stability, 25% to 40% in commodities such as gold and silver as a hedge against market volatility, and investments in real estate assets such as REITs and InvITs to enhance diversification. The fund's benchmark is a composite index consisting of BSE 500 TRI (25%), NIFTY Composite Debt Index (45%), and domestic gold and silver prices (30%). It oversaw an AUM of approximately $11 billion as of June 30, 2025,

Managed by seasoned professionals Mayur Patel (equity), Milan Mody (fixed income), and Rahul Khetawat (commodities), each with over 20 years of experience, the fund offers a minimum application amount of ₹1,000 during the New Fund Offer (NFO) which opens on July 30 and closes on August 13.

The same minimum applies for SIPs, with an exit load of 1% if more than 10% of units are redeemed within one year from the date of allotment, and no exit load thereafter.

CEO Raghav Iyengar stated that "the new fund aligns with the company’s focus on offering strategies for investors seeking balanced returns in changing market conditions."

The fund house emphasised that "the allocation framework is designed to balance growth and protection." By integrating asset classes with differing risk profiles and correlations, the fund aims to mitigate the effects of market fluctuations. This initiative by 360 ONE Asset comes as part of their broader strategy to manage risk and optimise returns for investors, reflecting their commitment to a well-rounded investment approach amidst market dynamics.