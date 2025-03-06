40% of women are now using AePS face authentication for cash withdrawals: Report

A recent survey by PayNearby, a leader in branchless banking in India, details significant trends in financial behaviour among women. The PayNearby Women Financial Index (PWFI) 2025 unveils that 40% of women are now using the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) face authentication for cash withdrawals.

This trend highlights the growing digital adoption among women, particularly those in the 18-30 and 31-40 age brackets. The survey, which included 10,000 agents across the country, shows that women visit retail stores primarily for cash withdrawals, with amounts typically ranging from Rs 1000 to Rs 2500.

Women agents have emerged as pivotal in providing financial services at the grassroots level. With a 58% increase in demand for savings accounts featuring easy account opening options, women are actively seeking structured financial products such as goal-based savings accounts.

The role of women agents is crucial as they facilitate various financial services, including banking, insurance, and credit. The report notes a 22% growth in insurance adoption driven by increased awareness and facilitation by women agents. This trend underscores the economic empowerment and last-mile accessibility brought about through enhanced financial participation.

The report further reveals that 65% of women are open to formal credit, seeking loans for purposes like medical expenses, home repairs, and educational needs. Women agents have proven more effective in credit facilitation for their peers, ensuring that financial assistance is extended through structured lending solutions. This facilitation is critical as it helps women achieve key financial goals such as securing child education and preparing for medical emergencies. The steady rise of women agents has resulted in a stronger uptake in both insurance and credit services.

Women are also leveraging digital platforms for commerce, with assisted e-commerce initiatives growing rapidly. The survey highlighted that 32% of women now purchase daily groceries and household items through these platforms, followed by clothing and accessories at 26%, and home and kitchen items at 27%. Furthermore, the adoption of online entertainment services is increasing, reinforcing the role of digital solutions in daily life. Women agents are thus bridging the gap between digital aspirations and accessibility, providing essential products and services previously hard to access.

In addition to financial services, women are increasingly participating in health and hygiene consumption. The PayNearby report noted a 38% rise in the uptake of sanitary products at financial service points, showcasing a shift in awareness and accessibility regarding menstrual health and hygiene. The expansion in Swasth (health services) also reflects a growing demand for affordable health solutions, including telehealth consultations and hygiene products. This trend indicates that as women embrace digital and financial services more actively, they are also enhancing their roles in broader areas such as health and wellness, thereby contributing significantly to the digital economy.