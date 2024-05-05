Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Planning to buy gold? Here are a few things you need to keep in mind

Besides being a symbol of wealth, gold embodies traditions, heritage, and prosperity. Buying gold on special days and festivals, such as Akshaya Tritiya, is considered auspicious.

As we approach this significant day, on May 10, some key factors must be considered before purchasing gold and silver products.

Understanding the purity of gold, measured in carats with 24 carats being the purest form, is a key step in your gold purchasing journey. This is especially important when buying jewellery. By checking the purity of the gold you are buying, you are taking a proactive step towards ensuring the value and authenticity of your purchase.

“Buying Gold is a tradition in itself, and we must ensure that our customers’ investment is valuable and carries the essence of festive celebrations. One must look for gold offering with 99.99%+ Purest Gold (24K),” says Vikas Singh, Managing Director and CEO of MMTC-PAMP.

Ensure you buy gold from trusted jewellery shops, such as certified jewellers or established bullion dealers. This helps reduce the risk of purchasing counterfeit or low-quality gold. "One must also consider weight tolerance in equal stead. The value of gold is also inherently tied to its weight, making it essential to look for products with a positive weight tolerance," says Singh.

Making charges are the costs incurred in crafting the gold into jewellery. Different jewellers may have varying making charges, so compare prices from multiple sources to ensure you get a good deal.

Also, check the hallmark, which helps indicate its purity and authenticity. Check for hallmarking or certification to ensure the gold you buy meets quality standards.“Certification of gold products ensures their authenticity and adherence to global standards," says Singh.

You must set a budget before shopping for gold and stick to it. While people consider Akshaya Tritiya as auspicious for buying gold, it's crucial not to overspend on this day.

Gold has historically been a reliable store of value, making it an essential component of any diversified investment portfolio. Remember to choose gold with the highest purity, positive weight tolerance, the finest Swiss craftsmanship, and a time-honoured tradition, making this auspicious occasion truly memorable.