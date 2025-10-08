Amazon Pay introduces UPI Circle, expands UPI payments to smart devices

Amazon Pay’s new 'UPI Circle' feature, announced at the Global FinTech Festival 2025 in Mumbai, enables families to conduct instant UPI payments under the supervision of a primary account holder. Families can add trusted contacts, with each member receiving a unique UPI ID or QR code without requiring a separate bank account.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Payment approval, spending limits, and expense tracking remain under the control of the main account holder. Transactions are PIN-less, using biometric authentication and device-level encryption.

"UPI Circle marks a transformative step towards inclusive digital payments," said Girish Krishnan, Director of Payments and Merchant Services at Amazon Pay India. "We are committed to enabling families to make secure, convenient payments with UPI."

Amazon Pay is extending its UPI payment offering to smart devices, such as smartwatches and wearables, in collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

This initiative brings tap-and-go payments secured by biometric verification and real-time fraud detection to a wider array of devices. The service supports person-to-person transfers, merchant payments, and online shopping on Amazon.in, with future updates planned for bill payments and subscriptions.

Advertisement

Krishnan said the move aligns with Amazon Pay’s mission to simplify and personalise payments while supporting NPCI’s broader goal of expanding digital payment adoption across India. Amazon Pay said the service is aimed at digitally-savvy household managers and younger users who may not have individual banking access.

The launch of UPI Circle integrates Amazon Pay’s rewards ecosystem for all participating family members, enabling users to earn personalised cashback and shopping rewards, including up to 5% assured cashback on select categories after meeting monthly milestones.

This development strategically positions Amazon Pay alongside leading digital payment platforms such as Google Pay and PhonePe, both of which have focused on expanding UPI-based offerings and market reach in India. The focus on biometric security and device flexibility may offer Amazon Pay an advantage in targeting digitally adept consumers and younger users lacking individual banking access.