Axis Bank credit card holders hit by fraud transactions: Report

Axis Bank credit card users were hit by unauthorised international transactions despite deactivating international usage. The cardholders reported unauthorised transactions and receiving OTPs for transactions they didn't make, including international charges on their Axis Bank credit cards. Many Axis Bank credit card holders reported the matter on social media platforms.

The messages stated, "Transaction on Axis Bank Card no. XXXXX has been declined as international online usage is not enabled." Concerned customers took to social media to share their experiences and warn others.

The customers wrote on X:

"Something is VERY WRONG at @AxisBank credit card. One of my cards was used for a fraudulent txn at Uber Eats Canada.

Card was reissued - suddenly fraudulent txns on new card WHICH I DONT HAVE YET.

Investigation SAK 0000 233 6061 raised at Axis Bank. They REFUSED to investigate."

What Axis Bank has said

In a response to a card user on social media platform X, Axis Bank said: "Hi, we would like to assure our customers that your Axis Bank card remains absolutely safe. There has been no breach of any systems. We have observed a few unauthorised transactions, from certain specific merchants, whom we have blocked. Those amounts are small and are fully. Recoverable. Those customers who would like to reconfirm any transaction or any aspect on their card can contact us directly. We would like to reassure you that we continue to take all steps to ensure robust controls through our advanced transaction monitoring system and transaction reviews. Regards, Team Axis Bank."

What cardholders should do

Customers have been asked to promptly report any unauthorised transactions on their Axis Bank credit cards by contacting Axis Bank's credit card customer care at 1860 419 5555 or visiting the nearest Axis Bank branch. They must fill out a customer dispute form with information about the fraudulent transaction.

Cardholders block the card within three working days of the first fraudulent transaction to avoid customer liability. If someone blocks the card between four to seven days, it may result in a loss of up to Rs 25,000. Beyond seven days, the full liability falls on the cardholder.

