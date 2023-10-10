Axis Bank launches India’s first numberless co-branded credit card

Axis Bank, one of India’s largest private sector banks, has partnered with Fibe (formerly known as EarlySalary) to introduce the country’s first-ever numberless credit card tailored for tech-savvy Generation Z individuals. The numberless credit card offers customers an enhanced security by eliminating the traditional card number, expiry date, and CVV printed on the physical card. This innovative design is expected to reduce the risk of identity theft or unauthorised access to customers’ card information, ensuring the utmost security and privacy. This card will be available to Fibe’s 2.1 million-plus customers.

The co-branded credit card offers industry-best features like cashback of flat 3 per cent on online food delivery across all restaurant aggregators, local commute on leading ride-hailing apps and entertainment on online ticketing platforms. In addition, customers also get a 1 per cent cashback on all online and offline transactions. The card is powered by RuPay, which allows the customer to link this credit card to UPI. The card is accepted across all offline stores in addition to all digital platforms. It also offers the tap-and-pay feature for added convenience. Furthermore, this card has zero joining fee and zero annual fee for lifetime.

Some of the other features of this card include access to four domestic airport lounges per quarter, fuel surcharge waiver for fuel spends between Rs. 400 and Rs. 5,000 as well as the added advantage of Axis Dining Delights, Wednesday Delights, End of Season Sales, and RuPay portfolio offerings available across all their cards.

On this partnership with Axis Bank, Akshay Mehrotra, Co-Founder and CEO of Fibe said, “We take great pleasure in introducing India's first numberless credit card, in association with Axis Bank. This exceptional card represents a significant stride in our commitment to offering secure and inclusive financial solutions to the ambitious youth of India. We aim to empower our users with a safe and secure payment ecosystem clubbed with the convenience of UPI payments thereby establishing a fresh benchmark in the credit card industry.”

Speaking on this announcement, Sanjeev Moghe, President & Head - Cards & Payments, Axis Bank, said, “Axis Bank is a full suite cards & payments player, and we continue to build on innovation led partnership models. We are committed to drive access to formal credit in India with various offerings that benefit our customers. We are delighted to partner with Fibe in this ground-breaking market revolution, with an opportunity to serve an expanding customer base. This numberless Axis Bank card will prioritize the security of our customers while offering a robust financial solution that empowers the smart and ambitious youth of our nation. Our overarching banking strategy of being connected aims to foster inclusivity and enhance accessibility for the diverse and growing consumer segment.”