Ayushman Vay Vandana Card: Parliamentary Panel suggests age criteria change to 60 years from 70 years

The age eligibility for Ayushman Vay Vandana Cards could soon see a significant change as a parliamentary committee recommends lowering the minimum age from 70 to 60 years. This proposed adjustment aims to extend the reach of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, thereby including a broader demographic without socioeconomic barriers. "The committee is of the view that the age criteria of 70 years and above for Ayushman Vay Vandana Cards should be rationalised to 60 years and above irrespective of their socio-economic status for widening the coverage of the scheme in the better interest of common masses," reads the report presented in the Rajya Sabha.

Accompanying this potential age criteria modification, the committee has proposed a hike in healthcare coverage, urging an increase from the current Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per family each year. This recommendation is driven by the substantial cost associated with critical healthcare, which many families face. The report also highlighted gaps in the existing Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), noting that several high-end interventions and diagnostics are currently excluded from the scheme. However, the committee acknowledged the scheme's expansion to include six crore senior citizens aged 70 and above, covering 4.5 crore families under the Vay Vandana scheme.

Ayushman Vay Vandana Card

The Ayushman Vay Vandana Card provides a free health cover of Rs 5 lakh to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above, regardless of their socio-economic background. Those senior citizens who are part of families already covered under AB PM-JAY will receive an additional top-up cover of up to ₹5 lakh per year for themselves.

Seniors who are currently benefiting from government schemes like CGHS, ECHS, and CAPF must choose between their current scheme or opt for AB PM-JAY. Private health insurance holders and members of the Employees' State Insurance scheme are also eligible to avail benefits under AB PM-JAY. The card covers around 2000 medical procedures and includes coverage for all pre-existing conditions from day one, with no waiting period.



Ayushman Bharat's goal

Despite the Ayushman Bharat initiative's ambitious goal to provide healthcare access and financial protection to India’s vulnerable populations, the committee identified persistent underutilisation of allocated funds. "It stated that the AB-PMJAY is a pivotal and visionary health initiative aiming to provide financial protection and healthcare access to a large number of India's vulnerable population." There remain issues with fund disbursement efficiency, where budget allocations have not been fully expended in the previous and current financial years. As a result, a call has been made for a comprehensive review of fund release strategies to ensure that resources reach those most in need.

The panel has further pushed for inclusivity in the Ayushman Bharat scheme by recommending the incorporation of additional treatment packages for critical illnesses. These would include costly procedures and advanced diagnostics like CT scans, MRIs, and nuclear imaging, aiming to cover these under the main scheme rather than as add-on packages. The suggestion also comes with an emphasis on leveraging community health workers and digital platforms to boost awareness and facilitate card creation, ensuring that benefits reach every corner of society.

To enhance the scheme's effectiveness, the committee has stressed the importance of public awareness and efficient implementation. It advises a focused information campaign and proactive collaboration with state governments to address local challenges. Additionally, aligning fund distribution with states’ performance regarding card creation and hospital admissions is suggested, ensuring that resources are allocated effectively. The committee also recommends revisiting package rates and expediting the settlement of claims from empanelled hospitals to reduce patient inconvenience and denial of service.