Budget 2025: Can central govt employees expect some announcement on 8th Pay Commission? Here's what we know

8th Pay Commission: Government employees are eagerly anticipating an announcement regarding the forthcoming 8th Pay Commission, which is expected to bring significant changes to their salaries and benefits. Retired government employees are also likely to see an increase in pensions and perks post-implementation. However, there has been no official communication from the government regarding the rollout of the 8th Pay Commission.

There are suggestions that performance-based salary revisions or other mechanisms may be considered as an alternative to the new Pay Commission for adjusting government employee salaries. Regardless of the final decision, government employees are keen to understand how their salaries will be adjusted—whether through the 8th Pay Commission or a different formula proposed by the government for determining salary increments.

The 7th Pay Commission's recommendations were implemented by the Narendra Modi-led government from January 2016, with the panel's term ended on December 31, 2025. Prior to the 7th Pay Commission, the 4th, 5th, and 6th Pay Commissions all had similar tenures of 10 years each.

Trade unions have been anticipating the prompt announcement of the 8th Pay Commission by the Central government as early as in the Union Budget, as per news reports. Central government employees are vigilant for any updates from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding the forthcoming Budget 2025. The Union Budget for 2025-26 is set to be unveiled on February 1, 2025.

How much salary hike can be expected?

Government employees at both the central and state levels are eagerly anticipating the establishment of the 8th pay commission. Recent reports suggest that the fitment factor could be increased from 2.57 to 2.86, which could significantly boost employees' basic salaries.

For example, if the fitment factor is raised to 2.86, the current minimum basic salary of Rs 18,000 could potentially increase to Rs 51,480. The fitment factor plays a crucial role in determining the revised basic salary and pension of government employees and retirees.

What did the Centre say?

It has been reported earlier that the government may explore the possibility of implementing a new system to supplant pay commissions, which historically have recommended salary and pension adjustments for government employees roughly every decade. During a parliamentary session, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary stated that the government is not currently planning to establish an 8th Central Pay Commission, therefore, there is no timeline in place for such a formation to occur.

6th Pay Commission vs 7th Pay Commission

The transition from the 6th to the 7th Pay Commission marked a significant advancement in the salary framework for government employees. Under the 7th Pay Commission, a fitment factor of 2.57 was implemented, resulting in the multiplication of the basic pay of central government employees and pensioners by 2.57. This equated to a 2.57% increase in their basic salary. In contrast, the fitment factor in the preceding pay commission stood at 1.86, leading to a 1.86% rise in the basic pay of government employees.

7th Commission

Implementation Year: 2016

Minimum pay: Rs 18,000 per month

Maximum Pay: Rs 2.5 lakh per month (for Cabinet Secretary)

Pay Bands & Grade Pay: Replaced pay bands and grade pay with a simplified pay matrix

Fitment Factor: 2.57 times the basic pay

Allowances: Rationalised further, with HRA and other allowances restructured

Gratuity Ceiling: Rs 20 lakh, with provision for periodic increase based on DA

Pension: Minimum pension set at Rs 9,000 per month, with adjustments for inflation

Dearness Allowance (DA): Continued, with periodic updates

6th Pay Commission

Implementation Year: 2006 2016

Pay Bands & Grade Pay: Introduced pay bands and grade pay system

Minimum Pay: Rs 7,000 per month

Maximum Pay: Rs 80,000 per month (for Secretary level)

Fitment Factor: Approx. 1.86 times the basic pay

Allowances: Rationalised, with a significant focus on HRA and other perks

Gratuity Ceiling: Rs 10 lakh

Pension: Revised with an option for additional pension post-retirement age

Dearness Allowance (DA): Introduced based on inflation index

